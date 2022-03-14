Jen Shah Unrecognizable in High School Photo

Jen Shah has been a “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member since its first season, which premiered in 2020. The reality television personality is known for her dramatic makeup looks, especially her bold eyeshadow.

The Instagram account, MyFamilyGenie, posted a photo of Shah when she was a teenager on November 14, 2021. The reality television personality appeared to have worn little to no makeup for the picture. She also styled her voluminous hair in loose curls.

“Tonight is supposed to be Shah-mazing! Jen Shah senior year 1991,” read the caption.

A few Instagram users commented on the picture of Shah.

“Omg she looks so pretty here,” wrote one commenter.

“She looks so much better without the mounds of makeup she wears now,” added another.

“Love her old look,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

MyFamilyGenie also uploaded an image of the “RHOSLC” star on Twitter. The black-and-white photo showed Shah smiling brightly. According to the caption, the picture was snapped in 1986, while Shah was “in junior high.”

Jen Shah circa 1986 in junior high! #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/bfFXSu0PRj — Dr. Adina-My Family Genie (@MyFamilyGenie) September 27, 2021

Jen Shah Shared Whether She Got Facial Plastic Surgery While Filming the ‘RHOSLC’ Season 1 Reunion

According to BravoTV.com, Shah addressed whether she had undergone facial plastic surgery while filming the “RHOSLC” season 1 reunion special. She shared that she is aware that viewers have speculated that she has “done all this stuff to [her] face.” She then revealed that she had surgery on her nasal bridge.

“I haven’t had plastic surgery on my face. The only thing I had done to my nose was [my son] Omar broke my nose on accident when he was a baby, he head-butted. So, they went in and they had to fix this right here. But trust me, I should have got a nose job, the whole nose. But I have just done fillers and Botox and stuff,” explained the reality television star.

Jen Shah Discussed Plastic Surgery in November 2020

While speaking to Page Six in November 2020, Shah stated that she wanted people in Utah to be less secretive about getting cosmetic treatments to alter their appearance. She shared that she is aware of many women “getting boob jobs” and “vagina rejuvenation,” but refrain from discussing it.

“It’s very interesting here if you talk to people they’re like, ‘Oh no, I woke up like this, I don’t get anything done.’ And it’s like f***, yes, you do. Okay, you get it done, just like I do, you do too, okay, you did not wake up like that, stop,” stated the mother of two.

While speaking to the publication, the reality television personality shared she believes some residents of Utah are secretive about getting plastic surgery because of their religion. She told Page Six:

I think a lot of it has to do with the predominant religion here being, Mormon. Like, you’re supposed to strive for perfection, but you’re not supposed to go, like, be, like telling people that you’re getting stuff done or something. I don’t know. Maybe has something to with it’s against the religion to have, like, a man look at your boobs or something. I don’t know.

