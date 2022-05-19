‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Star Reveals Why She’d Never Do RHOBH

Over 12 seasons, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has seen a revolving door of cast members. Series star Kyle Richards remains the only original cast member on the Bravo reality show, which has featured other actresses including Eileen Davidson, Denise Richards, and Garcelle Beauvais since its debut in 2010.

But there’s one TV star that has no plans on using her 90210 status to get diamonds. In a May 2022 interview, a popular “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum says there is no way she would ever join the Housewives.

Jennie Garth Dabbled in Reality TV, But She Draws the Line at the Housewives

From 1990 to 2000, Jennie Garth was a main cast member on the Fox teen drama series “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Garth played Kelly Taylor on the Fox hit, per IMDb, and she shot to fame alongside co-stars Luke Perry, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling·

In a May 18, 2022 interview with the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, Garth addressed her brief reality TV stint on the 2014 series “The Jennie Garth Project.” The show followed Garth as she helped renovate a 1970s ranch-style house in Hollywood.

Garth told “Behind the Velvet Rope’ that the show was one of her “favorite” TV experiences. “It was kind of reality, but it was more like creative…it was very real though,” she said. “I would love to do that again, that ‘Jennie Garth Project 2,’ or something, you know.”

Garth said she loves “design” and “redoing houses,” but that’s about it as far as reality TV projects go. She added that despite casting rumors, she would never consider joining “The Real Housewives“ franchise.

“No,” she told Yontef. “That’s one thing I know for sure I would never do just because, no offense to anybody that does it, it’s just not me. It’s not, I’m not comfortable in that environment. And why would I put myself in that environment?”

The TV star also dished that she recently received an email about joining “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“And I was like, are they kidding?” she said. “What, like, this is the worst person you could ask to do this. I’m just not, I don’t, I don’t know.”

Garth added that she will “watch” reality TV but doesn’t ever “want to be on it.”

Jennie Garth & Her ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Bestie Have Both Said They Have No Plans to Join The Housewives

This isn’t the first time Garth has addressed rumors about joining RHOBH. In 2019, she told Sirius XM’s “Jenny McCarthy Show” that she was approached to do the show. “They asked me!” Garth revealed on the podcast. “I was like ‘I’m the furthest thing from a desperate housewife.’”

In 2020, Garth told Entertainment Tonight that she would never consider joining the Bravo reality TV franchise, saying it’s “not my jam.”

And her Beverly Hills best friend, Tori Spelling, also weighed in on a rumor that she was doing the show with her mom, Candy, but she also reiterated that she will stay a loyal viewer.

“There’s rumors every single season,” Spelling told ET. “I don’t even know where they come from. I’ve always said I’m a huge fan. Jen knows I’m a huge fan. I watch all the Housewives — I love it! It’s my entertainment. We work hard, we mom hard and at the end of the night I’m like, ‘I’m putting on my Housewives.’ [But] no clue where [the rumor] came from.”