Jennifer Aydin Shades Margaret Josephs & Reveals if Their Friendship Is Really Over

Jennifer Aydin has been making the rounds with various media outlets and podcasts to discuss what went down on the premiere of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

The reality star came clear about an affair that her husband Bill Aydin had more than 10 years ago, and just about everyone had questions surrounding Jennifer’s marriage. Jennifer has been fairly open to talking about the past, candidly, and seems to want to set the record straight about her experience — and how things are for her and Bill now.

On February 1, 2022, fans that tuned in to watch the first episode of season 12 saw Margaret Josephs bring up Jennifer’s affair during a pool party at Teresa Giudice‘s home in New Jersey. Jennifer and Margaret were in a bit of a back-and-forth when Margaret unleashed, revealing the Aydin family secret that had been kept in the dark for years.

“Everybody’s got skeletons in their closet,” Jennifer said to Margaret.

“But you talk about everyone else’s but your own,” Margaret responded. “You make it out like you’re better than everyone else… You always say Bill’s the best…he had an affair. Everybody knows,” Margaret said.

Jennifer and Margaret’s relationship has been volatile over the years, and it doesn’t look like things are getting any better. Back on February 6, 2022, S’More Date posted an interview with Jennifer in which she threw a good amount of shade at Margaret.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jennifer Took a Swipe at Margaret During Her Interview With S’More Date

While chatting with Adam Cohen-Aslatei, CEO of S’More Date, Jennifer was read a quote that Margaret said about her — that ended up being the inspiration for the title of the first episode of the new season. In reference to Jennifer, Margaret said “smokey mirrors and foggy diamonds.” Jennifer was asked to react to that quote.

“It’s okay. She don’t know what clear diamonds look like. That’s okay. We’re okay. That’s okay. Ignorance is bliss,” Jennifer responded. The very next question was whether or not Jennifer thought it was “weird” that Margaret purchased furniture for her home from Danielle Staub’s ex-husband.

“I do think that’s weird, yes,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer went on to say that she doesn’t have any idea how Margaret found out about Bill’s affair and she feels like Margaret “brought it up because she wanted to get [her] back for the way things went down at reunion.”

Jennifer Thinks She Could Possibly Be Friends With Margaret Again

Despite having Margaret completely flip her world upside down, Jennifer seems to have a never say never attitude when it comes to the future of their relationship.

During the “take a sip” segment on her S’More Date interview, Jennifer revealed how she feels about Margaret — and where she sees things going. For this segment, Cohen-Aslatei makes a statement, and the person being interviewed has done the thing that is said — or if it’s true –they take a sip of a drink (it doesn’t have to be alcohol).

“If the following is true about you, take a sip. Will you and Margaret ever be friends? If you think you will, take a sip,” Cohen-Aslatei said.

Jennifer seemed stumped for a moment, but ultimately, she left it open-ended.

“That’s a hard one. I don’t know… Maybe,” she said, taking a sip.

