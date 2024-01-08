Jennifer Lawrence Pauses Red Carpet Interview to Share ‘Housewives’ Takes

It’s no surprise that movie star Jennifer Lawrence is a Bravo superfan. On Sunday, January 7, Lawrence walked the red carpet as a nominee at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, and during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Hunger Games” star couldn’t help but go into her takes on all the latest happenings in the Housewives world.

“I mean ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ I just want to give a shoutout to the best finale I have ever seen on reality TV,” Lawrence told ET host Nischelle Turner. Turner and Lawrence went on to quote Heather Gay’s meme-worthy quote “Receipts! Proof! Timeline! Screenshots!”

Lawrence was nominated for Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role as Maddie Barker in the comedy movie “No Hard Feelings”. She lost out on the award to Emma Stone, who won for her performance as Bella Baxter in “Poor Things”.

Jennifer Lawrence Talks ‘Favorite’ Housewives Cities & ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Play

Turner went on to ask if the “Salt Lake” Housewives are Lawrences’ favorites, to which the actress replied, “No. That was my favorite finale, I wouldn’t say they’re my favorite. I mean I’m always partial to Beverly Hills. I’m relieved by the New York [season 14] crew. I was nervous, I think they’re going to round out nicely. Everybody seems to have the right personality disorder that we like to see. I really liked Dallas but nobody else did.”

In another red-carpet interview with E! News, Lawrence went as far as to say she felt the RHOSLC season 4 finale deserved awards recognition. When asked her thought on the memes saying the RHOSLC cast deserved an Oscar, Lawrence replied, “I’ll give them mine. I don’t care. They deserve it. I want a painting of the moment where they’re all on the beach [gasping]. The different looks, oh, it was amazing, they were like a little band of witches.”

Lawrence went on to talk about “Vanderpump Rules” with ET. “I’m just holding my breath until [it] comes out, that’s all I have to live for. I’m on Tom Sandoval’s side,” she joked.

When asked if she thought Tom Sandoval could be getting some on-camera redemption in the upcoming 11th season of the series, Lawrence said, “Male narcissists are always going to have a redemption period on TV, I don’t know. I hope [Ariana] wins her lawsuit.”

Jennifer Lawrence Gets Andy Cohen to Open Up About His His Biggest Lie to a Housewife

Play

Lawrence’s love for “The Real Housewives” franchise goes back years and in a December 2016 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, the actress got to turn the tables on Andy Cohen and ask about some of his hottest “Housewives” takes.

The two played a game called “Blind Spot” where Cohen had to answer Lawrence’s questions, but he didn’t have to reveal who his answers were about. When asked, “What is the biggest lie you’ve ever told a Housewife?” Cohen answered, “I had nothing to do with it.”

Later, Lawrence asked what the biggest temper tantrum Cohen had seen from a Househusband, to which he responded, “Oh my god I’ve had Househusbands threatening to write exposés about me. A Househusband called me and said he was going to beat the s*** out of me, and really physically screamed at me and threatened me. I’m still waiting for an apology on that one.”

