Jill Zarin Releases Video Saying She ‘Got Scammed’

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Jill Zarin appeared as a main cast member on the series until season 4, which premiered in 2011. The reality television personality also had guest appearances in seasons 9, 10, 11, and 12. On March 21, the former Bravo star took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was “scammed.” In the first Instagram Story, she uploaded a screenshot of an invoice she received via email. In the caption, she wrote, “I got scammed!! This is not real service @ PayPal.com Is fake.”

The mother of one also filmed two Instagram Stories, where she explained the situation. She stated that she “got scammed” and shared she was impressed with the fraudulent individual’s attempts to steal her money.

“It came from service at PayPal, all the links on there are live to PayPal but I’m going to give you a couple of things that you can do. Thank god they didn’t get any money,” said Zarin.

The 59-year-old also noted that she should have called “the person who [was] charging [her] to see if it was a legit charge.”

“I went through the whole process. I let him into my computer like you know, you let Apple in to control, he’s like fixing my security settings, don’t ask, I figured it out very quickly before we were done,” said the RHONY personality.

The Bravo alum also encouraged her Instagram followers to “turn off Wi-Fi” and their computers every night to ensure they do not succumb to a similar scam.

Jill Zarin Asserted That She Did Not Sneak in the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Zarin attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Her daughter, Allyson Shapiro, joked that her mother “snuck into” the event without an invitation in a TikTok video. Zarin clarified that her friend invited her to the party in a March 15 Instagram video. The mother of one asserted that “once again Allyson got [her] in trouble” and stated that her daughter was joking. She explained that her friends received tickets to the party because they “paid $80,000 to the Elton John Foundation.”

“I am setting the record straight… again.. I did NOT sneak into the Vanity Fair after party! My dear friends @emberbrooke and her husband donated $80,000 to Elton John’s AIDS foundation for 2 tickets to the after party. I was in bed by 1AM. The best night! #vanifyfairoscarparty,” read the caption of the post.

Jill Zarin Shared Information About Attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Zarin spoke about her time at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party during a March 2023 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM program, “Jeff Lewis Live.” She shared she interacted with several celebrities, including Steven Spielberg and Jeff Bezos. She also noted that she was photographed standing behind Ke Huy Quan, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Waymond Wang in “Everywhere Everything All At Once.”

“The funniest part was I didn’t have shoes on. That’s the funniest part. My feet were killing me. I took my shoes off. I’m walking behind somebody. It was the guy who won the Best Supporting Actor. And they caught me walking behind him with no shoes and he was eating an In-N-Out burger holding the Oscar,” said the Bravo star.