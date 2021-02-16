Is Joe Giudice Still with His Most Recent Girlfriend?

Fans have witnessed the ups and downs of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice’s relationship throughout the years on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The couple were married for 20 years until they announced their split in December 2019 and finalized their divorce in September 2020. The two share four daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

Since their split, both Teresa and Joe Giudice have moved on. Joe Giudice was previously deported in October 2019 after serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. During the RHONJ season 10 finale, fans watched the married couple call it quits after she and the girls visited him in Italy.

It has been over a year since Joe Giudice has called Italy his home, and he has found a new love interest while there. The former reality star has been dating Italian lawyer Daniela Fittipaldi. “They have been together since the summer,” a source told Us Weekly in December. “They’re doing great. She was with Joe’s family for Thanksgiving dinner.”

The two are still together, as Giudice posted a heartfelt Instagram video for Fittipaldi on Valentine’s Day earlier this week. He captioned the post of her, “Thank you for accepting me and not trying to change me. Thank you for seeing the best in me. I love the way your eyes light up when We together. I love hearing about what matters to you. I am thankful for you and your family. And most of All I love the way YOU [heart emoji] MY KIDS. My life is so much better because you are here with me. @danielafitty”

Teresa Giudice Has Commented on Her Ex’s New Romance

Teresa Giudice has also moved on with her new boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The RHONJ star seems to give her stamp of approval for her ex-husband’s new girlfriend. The 48-year-old mother of four commented under Giudice’s Valentine’s Day montage two heart emojis.

Before becoming official, Giudice revealed to E! News that his new love interest is, “a fan” of his ex-wife. He said in October, “We’re not really dating, but we’re, like, seeing each other or whatever.”

Joe Giudice Opened Up About Balancing His Parenting Life

Since Joe Giudice’s departure, his relationship with his four girls has been occasional visits. Gia and Milania Giudice visited their dad most recently in Sala Consilina in November 2019. Giudice took the time to introduce the girls to Fittipaldi, per Page Six.

“They all bonded really well,” a source told Us Weekly in December.

Giudice has discussed how coparenting abroad has been challenging for him. “I’ve known Teresa since she was born,” he told E! News in October. “My father drove her father to the hospital and she was born. Their family was from my town over here, where I was born, and her parents knew my parents when they were in the old country here so we go back a long way.”

He continued saying, “I can’t get mad at her. She’s the mother of my four daughters and she’s taking care of them right now because obviously I can’t. What am I going to do, have the kids move here to a country that they don’t even know the language? That would be a disaster. That’ll be even worse. So the only thing we can do is try to make things the best we can. It’s a shame what they had to go through, those kids. Thank God they’re tough kids but it’s still a damn shame. At the end of the day, you know, we’re doing our best.”

READ NEXT: Dolores Catania Says Her Kids Had COVID-19