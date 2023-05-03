RHONJ Star Criticizes Joe Gorga’s Behavior Toward Luis Ruelas

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin weighed in on the ongoing feud between Joe Gorga and his sister, Teresa Giudice, during an April 2023 episode of the “RHONJ: Aftershow.” Jennifer mentioned that Joe was upset when he discovered that Giudice’s now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas asked her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, to be one of his groomsmen in season 13, episode 12. The mother of five, who was in Giudice’s wedding party, noted that Joe turned down being Ruelas’ groomsman after Teresa decided to not ask his wife, Melissa Gorga, to be a bridesmaid.

Jennifer also shared that she does not believe Joe has appropriately handled situations with Ruelas. She asserted that “Joe had every opportunity to become close with Louie.” She then claimed that “Joe keeps willingly steer [sic] away from that type of behavior.”

“Instead, he’s attacking Louie. How is this guy going to put you in his wedding when you are talking s*** about him, you called him a piece of s*** garbage, you’re sitting there putting him down constantly,” continued Jennifer.

The reality television star then shared that she believes Ruelas included her husband in his wedding party as “Bill doesn’t put Louie down constantly.”

“Bill is a support system for Louie and visa versa and Louie wanted that. You don’t think Louie wanted Joe to be in the wedding?” said Jennifer.

Melissa Gorga Discussed Teresa Giudice’s Wedding on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’

During an April 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Melissa briefly spoke about Giudice and Ruelas’ August 2022 wedding. As fans are aware, Melissa and her husband opted to not attend the ceremony because of events that transpired during the production of the season 13 finale.

In the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Melissa acknowledged she was hurt that Giudice did not invite her mother Donna Marco, and her sisters to her wedding. The “On Display” singer noted that Giudice explained she did not offer invitations to her family members because they had made negative comments about her on social media. Melissa asserted that the tweets “weren’t that bad” and were written over a decade ago. She also suggested she believes Giudice should not still be holding onto resentment toward her mother and sisters.

“How petty is that to hold – what does that have to do with now? We have had so many years since then together like moments, vacations, birthdays. Why are we mad now? It’s almost like looking for a reason to get mad, to be upset, and make me look bad, to make my family look bad,” asserted Melissa.

Teresa Giudice Suggested She Does Not Believe She Will Be Able to Reconcile With the Gorgas

While speaking to Access Hollywood in March 2022, Giudice suggested that she does not believe she will be able to reconcile with the Gorgas. She shared she has not spoken to the couple “since two days before [her] wedding,” which was held on August 6, 2022.

“Listen, unfortunately, like, what they have done to me it’s like – people don’t know all of it, because I have kept my mouth shut for the past 10 years, and now I’m done,” said Giudice.

The mother of one then asserted that she does not “want to be in pain” any longer.

“I want to be happy,” said the 50-year-old.