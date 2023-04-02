Kelly Bensimon Claims Alex McCord Was ‘Misled’

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” personality Alex McCord joined the show’s cast during its first season and exited following season 4. While filming the show’s fourth season, the mother of two and her co-star, Luann de Lesseps, were at odds. For instance, during season 4, episode 11, the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer mentioned that McCord sported chunky boots on the cast’s Moroccan vacation. De Lesseps deemed the footwear as “Herman Munster shoes,” in reference to the “Munsters” character, Herman Munster, played by Fred Gwynne. When McCord replied that the shoes were designed by “Louis Vuitton,” her co-star quipped, “well even Louis Vuitton makes mistakes.”

Former RHONY star Kelly Bensimon, a main cast member until season 4, spoke about McCord’s shoes during a March 2023 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. She explained that McCord was not informed that she should have brought New York-appropriate footwear on her vacation.

“When you’re in Morocco, don’t bring New York street clothes to Morocco. It’s a vacation destination, it’s not Broadway, so I think, again, sometimes she’s a little misled,” shared the real estate broker.

During the Page Six interview, Bensimon shared that she has not been in contact with McCord, who is starring in the fourth season of the Peacock series, “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” She clarified that she wishes her former castmate well. The 54-year-old also shared she would be pleased to co-star with McCord if the RHONY spin-off, “Real Housewives of New York: Legacy” does air. She noted, however, that she would not want to interact with her husband, Simon van Kempen.

“I haven’t seen her in so long so it would be fun to see her again, but without Simon. Just by herself would be great,” said the mother of two. “By the way, she’s really smart. She didn’t need him in her ear. I think it was a disservice to her.”

Luann de Lesseps Shared She Believes ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Will Air

People magazine reported the RHONY spin-off, “RHONY: Legacy” may not come to fruition. While speaking to the publication in January 2023, de Lesseps acknowledged that “it’s true that negotiations have stalled on the series.”

“That doesn’t mean the show is over for good. I always said, ‘Never count out the Countess,’ but in this case it’s, ‘Never count out the New York City Housewives,'” asserted the 57-year-old.

De Lesseps made similar comments during a February 2023 interview on the SiriusXM Radio Andy program “Reality Checked.” She shared that she believes “’Legacy’ will happen.”

“I’m not sure when but I think that it’s not dead yet, it’s not dead in the water, so I think that hopefully everyone will be pleasantly surprised,” said the reality television personality.

Luann de Lesseps Filmed a Spin-Off Series With Sonja Morgan

Deadline reported that de Lesseps and her RHONY co-star Sonja Morgan will star in an upcoming series, “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.” According to the publication, the series will focus on the RHONY stars assisting residents of Benton, Illinois. During a November 2022 interview on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast, de Lesseps shared she is “super excited about that because it is a comedy and totally different from the ‘Housewives.’”

“I’m really looking forward to fans seeing me in a different light, you know, I get to do my comedy in my cabaret shows so that’s what I love so much about cabaret is I get to be the real me, the real Lu on stage and I think people are going to get to see that in the new show with Sonja,” explained the “Chic C’est La Vie” singer.