RHOC Alum Claims Heather Dubrow Was ‘Awful to Production’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow returned to the series for season 16 after a five-year absence. The reality television personality will also star in the show’s upcoming seventeenth season, which does not yet have a premiere date. The “7 Year Stitch” host’s former RHOC co-star, Kelly Dodd, who was let go from the series after season 15, claimed Dubrow does not exhibit her best behavior when interacting with the show’s production team members.

While recording the March 27 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” co-hosted by her husband Rick Leventhal, Dodd noted that RHOC personality Tamra Judge claimed that a season 17 star “does not treat production well” on the March 15 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” Dodd alleged that Judge was referring to Dubrow.

“She was awful, awful to production. They could not stand her. They hated her. They hated her. She was so rude and so ostentatious. She was just the worst,” said the former RHOC star.

The mother of one then shared she was “shocked that they brought [Dubrow] back” for season 16.

“I was in shock they wanted that. She was terrible to production,” said the reality television star.

Kelly Dodd & Tamra Judge Claimed a Producer Told Them Heather Dubrow Pushed Him

In a June 2022 appearance on “Jeff Lewis Live,” hosted by Jeff Lewis, Judge acknowledged that rumors circulated that Dubrow shoved a member of the show’s production during the second episode of season 16. She asserted, however, she has never seen the “Dubrow Keto Fusion Diet” co-author be violent.

During the interview, Dodd called in and revealed that former RHOC executive producer, Thomas Kelly, told her that Dubrow “push[ed] him.” Judge also noted Kelly gave her the same information. She stated he was “fired” from the Bravo series and shared he believes Dubrow is “the reason” he was let go.

“I told him, ‘you know, it’s just best if you don’t talk about it publicly because it’s going to affect your career with Bravo,'” said the Vena CBD co-owner. “I mean he did get a new job with Netflix, but I was like if that’s truly what happened, then people like that get what is coming to them.”

Judge shared her thoughts about Dubrow in a March 2023 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside her RHOC co-star Emily Simpson. She stated that she “ feel[s] like Heather has her spot on the show.” She asserted, however, that she believes “the lead up for her coming back to the show was too much for the fans to even grasp.”

Tamra Judge Teased Information About Season 17

While speaking to Extra in December 2022, Judge shared information about her return to RHOC for season 17. She shared that she “had a lot of built up anger” because she was “sitting on [her] a** for two years.” She stated, however, that “it was really good to be back” on the show.

“It felt like home. It was something I have done for 13 years of my life. And I guess, you guys are going to have to watch and see and you might love-hate me this year but I got my point across,” said the reality television star.

In the January 30 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge shared that some fans may be unhappy with her season 17 behavior. The 55-year-old revealed that she is planning to remove herself from social media when the upcoming season of RHOC airs.

“I have a lot of lovely moments but I have a lot of heated moments so, you know, guys don’t hate on me, you wanted me back, you wanted me fired, you’re never happy. So just roll with it okay, just know I come from a good place,” said the reality television personality.