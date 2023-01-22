RHONJ Alum Talks Teresa Giudice Filming With the Gorgas: ‘It’s Not Poor Teresa’

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Kim DePaola, better known as Kim D, shared her thoughts about the show’s current cast during a January 2023 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast. While recording the podcast episode, the 61-year-old claimed she received messages from fans of her former castmate Teresa Giudice. She noted that the commenters referenced Giudice’s feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. As fans are aware, the issues between the “Skinny Italian: Eat It and Enjoy It” author and the Gorgas escalated during the production of the season 13 finale. After filming the finale, the couple decided to skip Giudice’s wedding ceremony on August 6, 2022.

“I’m getting all these DMs of people that have this heartfelt, new heartfelt feeling for Teresa on the fact that she had to film with her family for so many years and poor Teresa and how she had to live this life of putting their stuff out,” said DePaola.

The Posche boutique owner stated that fans should not feel sorry for Giudice as she is “getting paid for” being on RHONJ.

“If you really wanted off the show, you get off the show, okay, [Giudice and the Gorgas] got along for a couple years, it was all fake, they’re being paid handsomely for camera stuck up their a**. Stop carrying on over poor Teresa. It’s not poor Teresa, okay. It’s not poor Teresa, stop it. If Teresa handled [the Gorgas] coming on [RHONJ] differently, none of this would have ever happened,” asserted the former Bravo personality.

Teresa Giudice Discussed the Gorgas in November 2022

Giudice briefly spoke about her feud with the Gorgas during an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She shared that she “need[s] time to heal” from the events that transpired with her family. The reality television personality also noted she is unhappy that she will have to “relive” her conflicts with her brother and sister-in-law while watching season 13. She clarified that she is pleased that her wedding was filmed for RHONJ.

“I’m looking forward to my wedding so that I can’t wait to relive because that was such a beautiful, amazing moment and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!” said Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Relationship with Her Husband, Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

While speaking to E! News in November 2022, Giudice discussed her relationship with her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. She shared she appreciated “waking up with him every morning” and “ spending everyday with him.”

“We both say to each other ‘I’ll see you in bed tonight’ like I can’t wait to go to bed with him at night and just cuddle and other things too,” quipped the 50-year-old.

Giudice went on to say that she “just love[s] his energy.” She also noted that she believes she and her husband share quite a few similarities.

“We just rub off each other and it’s so crazy like recently his ex-wife said the same thing that we are so much alike, even my children say that that we’re so much alike,” said Giudice.

The upcoming thirteenth season of RHONJ will premiere on February 7, 2023.