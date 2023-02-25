Kim Richards’ Daughter Joins the Family Business

Kim Richards’ daughter, Whitney Davis, has joined The Agency.

The daughter of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum will work with her uncle, Mauricio Umansky, and cousins Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky at the luxury real estate firm that is featured on the Netflix reality show “Buying Beverly Hills,” according to People.

The Agency newcomer’s uncle Mauricio is the founder and CEO of the firm. He previously told Bravo Insider that it’s been “incredible” mentoring and working with his family members. Aldjufrie, who is Umansky’s stepdaughter, has been working with him at The Agency since the firm first opened, while Alexia, who is his eldest daughter with Kyle Richards, started her career more recently and was featured on “Buying Beverly Hills” as a new agent.

The Netflix real estate show has yet to be renewed for a second season, and it is unclear if Davis would appear on the series should it be greenlit for another round. Umansky previously told E! News that no one was hired for his firm just to be on “Buying Beverly Hills.”

“Nobody was cast for the show,” he said in 2022. “These are all real people that are struggling. We show the rookies, the young 20-year-olds and allow them to make mistakes. Some of them may not make it.”

While Kim Richards has yet to publicly comment on her daughter’s new career, in a blog for Bravo, she once revealed that she wanted her kids to experience all of the things in life that she missed out on due to growing up as a child actress. “When I had kids I made it a point to make sure that they could do anything and everything that they dreamed of,” Richards wrote in 2013.

Whitney Davis Got Engaged in 2021

Davis is Kim Richards’ daughter with her former husband, billionaire Gregg Davis. The exes also share a son, Chad. Richards has two other children, Brooke Wiederhorn and Kimberly Jackson, from two other relationships. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Whitney Davis was born in 1990.

Davis’ bio for The Agency states that she comes from “a family of Colorado and California business trailblazers” and that she boasts “a diverse network in some of the most booming real estate markets in the US.” The bio reveals that Davis lives in Aspen, Colorado, and Venice Beach, California.

In December 2021, Davis got engaged to Luke Graham White. According to BravoTV.com, the couple’s engagement party was celebrated in February 2022 along with Aldjufrie’s engagement to Alex Manos in a joint bash held at cousin Paris Hilton’s Malibu home.

“Celebrating these beautiful Humans,” Kim Richards captioned a photo of her daughter and fiancé at the party. “I could not be and more ecstatic than I am today – blessed & grateful – I love you both so much- so excited for this next journey.”

Whitney Davis Posed With Her Umansky Cousins at her Sister Brooke Wiederhorn’s Baby Shower

Over the years, there has been no shortage of drama for Richards sisters Kim and Kyle and their eldest sibling Kathy Hilton. Kim and Kyle have been estranged multiple times since “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” made its debut in 2010, and Kyle was not speaking to Kathy following filming for RHOBH season 12.

In a 2022 interview on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast, Aldjufrie said the family rifts were “painful” for her and her cousins. But she also noted that the younger family members let their moms “do their thing” while still getting together with each other.

In a separate interview, Kyle Richards admitted to Vulture that it sometimes took “our own kids kind of bringing us back together to fix things.”

In October 2022, the Richards, Umansky, and Hilton cousins all got together to celebrate Brooke Wiederhorn’s baby shower. Davis helped planned the party with her Hilton cousins as well as her aunt Kyle Richards’ daughters Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia, Sophia, and Portia Umansky, according to E! News.

