Kyle Richards Accused of Editing Svelte Figure in New Photo

Kyle Richards is clapping back after someone accused her of editing one of her photos.

On March 17, 2023, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star reshared a post in which she was accused of photoshopping a photo that she shared on her Instagram Stories. The picture was taken before heading out to the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st annual academy awards viewing party.

Richards appeared in a curve-hugging, strapless black gown. She snapped a selfie in the mirror before heading out to the soiree with RHOBH pals Diana Jenkins, Dorit Kemsley, and others.

“I will give any young person who photoshops a pass. But a grown woman/mother of 4. C’mon @kylerichards18,” read the caption on a reshare of Richards’ photo.

“I didn’t photoshop this. Feel free to look at images from the event to compare. But thanks for the compliment,” Richards responded on her Instagram Stories. In a subsequent post, Richards shared a meme that read, “slams laptop shut til Monday.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Kyle Richards’ Look on Instagram

Richards’ dress for the night out was snatched from her daughter Alexia Umansky’s closet. She revealed such on her Instagram Stories. “Hair and make up [sic] by me. Stole the dress from @alexiaumansky,” she captioned a post, according to Page Six.

Richards shared a video of her look on her Instagram feed and received feedback from fellow “Real Housewives” stars as well as fans.

Tamra Judge from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” dropped three fire emoji in the comments section.

“Okayyyy,” wrote “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who added the heart eyes emoji to her comment.

“You always been skinny. But how do u lose so much weight since in 2 mths? Plz share!!!” a fan wondered.

A couple of other Instagram users accused her of editing the aforementioned photo on her Stories.

“The photoshopped selfie in her stories. At least try,” read one comment.

Kyle Richards Has Defended Her Recent Weight Loss

Richards has tightened up her diet and exercise routine, causing her to look more lean. Her weight loss, however, has caused some to accuse her of being on the newest Hollywood weight loss fad, Ozempic.

Ozempic in its generic form — semaglutide — can help people lose weight. The drug is more generally used to treat people with Type 2 diabetes.

During an Amazon Live on January 19, 2023, Richards made it clear that she hasn’t been giving herself injections to lose weight. “I changed all my eating. Like I said, not Ozempic…I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month. We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it.’ No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol,” she explained.

Less than a month later, she echoed this in an interview with Extra.

“I cannot stand people saying that, because people that know me know that I’m up every day at like 5, 6 a.m. at the latest. That’s a late morning 6 a.m.,” she told Extra in February 2023. “I’m in the gym for two hours. I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating to me,” she added.

Despite Richards’ consistent denial, people still comment and ask her about it on her Instagram feed.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Makes Public Statement About ‘Pump Rules’ Cast