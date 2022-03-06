Kyle Richards Looks Unrecognizable in Old Photo With Nicky Hilton

Kyle Richards joined the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast during its first season, which premiered in 2010. Before starring on the hit Bravo series, the reality television show personality was best known for her roles in popular projects like “Halloween” and “Little House on the Prairie.” She was also notable for being the sister of Kathy Hilton, whose daughters are socialites Nicky Hilton and Paris Hilton.

Kyle and Nicky supported Paris at a party for her reality series, “The Simple Life 2: Road Trip,” in 2004, per Getty. While attending the engagement, Kyle and her niece sat next together on what appears to be a booth while looking directly at the camera. While posing with Nicky, the actress sported thick bangs and coral-colored blush. Kyle’s face also had a different look, likely due to the fact that the photo was taken two years before she underwent her first rhinoplasty, as reported by Page Six.

In a different picture from the event, fans can get a better look at Kyle’s ensemble. The actress wore a multi-colored tunic top and blue jeans. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of statement earrings and numerous bangle bracelets.

Kyle Richards Shared That She Had a Second R hinoplasty in 2020

According to Page Six, Kyle revealed that she opted to have a second rhinoplasty in 2020. In a November 2020 Instagram Story, the mother of four shared that she had a broken nose and decided it was in her best interest to get surgery on it.

“Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face … here is your answer. I fixed my nose. I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the top. I will always tell you guys the truth. I do think some of the comments on my posts are funny though,” wrote Kyle.

Kyle Richards Revealed That She Broke Her Nose While Filming ‘Halloween Kills’

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2021, Kyle revealed that she had broken her nose during the production of the “Halloween” sequel, “Halloween Kills.” As fans of the horror franchise are aware, the Bravo star reprised her role as Lindsey Wallace in the 2021 film. She shared that she “didn’t know it was broken when it happened” and did not notify anyone on the film’s production that she was injured. She explained that she wanted to keep filming and “did not want the stunt double to step in” and take over for her. Despite being in pain, she decided to take some Advil and continue shooting the scene. After she left North Carolina, where “Halloween Kills” was filmed, she got concerned about her nose as it was still throbbing.

“I got back to L.A. it was still like boom, boom, and I was like what’s going on and my makeup artist in L.A. said ‘You have a bone poking out of here, what’s going on.’ And so I went to the doctor. But it didn’t bleed so I thought I was fine. It was hurting for a long time,” explained the reality television personality.

