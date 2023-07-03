Fans React to Shocking RHOBH Split

After weeks of online speculation that reached a fever pitch over the past week or so, it is being reported that “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have separated.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source told People magazine on July 3, 2023.

Richards and Umansky have been married since 1996 and share three daughters together. Richards has a fourth daughter from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Neither Richards nor Umansky have spoken out about the split. Heavy has reached out to a rep for Richards for comment.

‘Real Housewives’ Fans Expressed Sadness Over the News

Over the past few months, fans have been noticing that Richards was sharing less and less about her husband on social media. In fact, Richards hasn’t shared any still photos of Umansky on her Instagram feed in 2023. The only joint post they have together on Richards’ grid is an ad for Aroma360 that was uploaded in May 2023.

Shortly after People magazine confirmed that Richards and Umansky had separated, fans took to Reddit to react.

“I’m no fan of Kyle, but this makes me very sad,” one person wrote on a megathread about the split.

“I don’t particularly like Kyle but I do feel bad for her. I’m going through a break up now and it’s not fun. I can’t even imagine when there’s almost 30 years of life and kids and stuff involved,” someone else added.

“I remember thinking Kyle and Mo had one of the most solid relationships of all HW. But people grow apart. And it’s clear kyle has been having some sort of mid life crisis or awakening,” a third comment read.

“Wow! I hope she has a strong group of people around her. Nearly 3 decades of marriage, I feel I’d need people supporting me during this period of massive transition,” a fourth Redditor said.

Mauricio Umansky & Kyle Richards Were Hiking Together Prior to the News of Their Split

It seems, at the very least, that things are amicable between Richards and Umansky, as the two went on a hike together on July 2, 2023. Richards took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of the two going up a hill, and even tagged Umansky in the post.

Perhaps the last time that Umansky publicly professed his love for Richards was on February 14, 2023. At the time, he shared a picture of his wife sitting on a couch and penned a sweet caption for her.

“My amazing gorgeous life Valentine. My Queen. I love you,” Umansky wrote. He also included some other memories that the two have made over the years.

On July 3, 2023, Richards shared an old photo of Umansky along with their friend Faye Resnick in honor of Resnick’s birthday. “We love you,” Richards captioned the snap, which was on her Instagram Stories. Umansky reshared the post on his own Instagram Stories.

