Kyle Richards Throws Over-the-Top White Party for RHOBH Season 13 Finale: PHOTOS

For years, fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have seen Kyle Richards throw her annual “White Party.” The tradition was first documented in the season 1 episode “How to Behave,” and fans have seen other versions of the party hosted at Richards’ home over the years.

But for season 13, the white party moved to a new location – and fans weren’t sure what to make of it.

Kyle Richards’ White Party Was Held at SoFi Stadium in 2023

In photos and videos posted on her Instagram story on May 20, 2023, Richards revealed that her annual White Party was held at the SoFi stadium. The 70,000-seat stadium is located in Inglewood, California, and is the home of the Los Angles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams football teams.

In one clip, Richards told the large crowd of guests, “I love you all, but I just can’t have you all at my house. So I thought, why not SoFi Stadium?”

If the location wasn’t unusual enough, fans were even more surprised to see a stage set up for RHOBH star Erika Jayne to perform. In clips posted to social media, the singer was seen wearing all-white as she performed her song “Xxpensive.”

In other videos and pics, Richards was seen dancing at her party. Her husband, Mauricio Umansky, also posed with the Rams cheerleaders.

Fans were confused by the over-the-top party. “They rented a stadium? Why? ….Seems ridiculous,” one commenter wrote on Instagram. “You might have an ego problem when you rent a stadium for a party,” another added.

“I miss the white parties at Kyle’s house. Loved to see the house transformed for the party,” another fan wrote.

“I would have preferred Kyle’s back yard. Like the good old days. 🤍🤨,” another commenter wrote.

“Whoaa they needed a stadium?” another asked. “Over the top Kyle,” another chimed in.

In addition to RHOBH regulars Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, show alums Denise Richards and Camille Grammer were spotted in photos from the party, as well as ”Real Housewives of Atlanta” veteran Cynthia Bailey, and “Million Dollar Listing” star Josh Flagg.

Kyle Richards Once Revealed Why She Started the White Party Tradition

Although some fans thought the 2023 White Party was over-the-top, Richards once revealed the simple reason why she started the tradition. “I think the White Party kind of started out like everyone looks pretty in white, and I really like everything to look beautiful at a party,” she told Bravo After Hours in an interview. “So I thought I’m gonna make it like everyone’s in white. That way whether they’re in white jeans or a beautiful white gown, everyone’s gonna look good.”

Richards added that the tradition just “stuck” after friends started calling her to ask when the next White Party would be.

Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, revealed that the White Party tradition really started with his birthday party and spread from there. “My birthday’s June 25, so we just figured every year it’ll be the beginning of the summer and we’ll kick it off with a birthday party that will be the White Party that will become more known as the White Party rather than my birthday party,” he explained.

While Richards’ White Party is now legendary, her former co-star Brandi Glanville, wasn’t so impressed back in 2014. In a blog for BravoTV.com, she noted that Richards had claimed her annual White Party had become “the event of the year in Beverly Hills with everyone trying to get on the guest list.” “I’m sorry, but it’s not the Vanity Fair Oscar Party if you have invited your chiropractor,” Glanville wrote at the time. “I think she is feeling a little too self-important.”

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Teases Co-Stars’ Messy Season 13 Behavior