‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Son’s Senior Prom Photos

Lisa Barlow sent her son off to his very last prom.

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star posted to Instagram as her 18-year-old son, son, Jack, went to his final high school formal — and fans reacted to say he gets his style from his mama.

Barlow also shares a younger son, Henry, with her husband John.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jack Barlow Posed in a Lavender Suit For His Senior Prom

In photos posted Instagram on April 30, 2023, Barlow’s son Jack posed in a light lavender suit from Kenneth Boggs paired with a high-neck button-front shirt. He skipped a tie but wore white loafers and black sunglasses as he posed in front of his Porsche. Jack’s reddish-brown hair was heavily highlighted in the front.

In other pics, the teen posed with his date, who wore a white pantsuit, and another photo featured his dad. Barlow also posed with her son on his prom night.

“Last prom for my [Jack Barlow],” Barlow captioned the pics. “I love/hate this!!!!! I laughed and cried yesterday…. all at the same time.”

Barlow added that she is “soooo glad” to be Jack’s mom, and she praise the teenager for making good choices. “So glad you have great style and so happy we get to experience this with you,” the Vida Tequila founder wrote, before admitting that her son’s upcoming high school graduation is going to take her out.

On her Instagram story, Barlow shared more pics and wrote, “Last prom for Jack Barlow. It all went so fast. Being your mom makes me the happiest person. Never stop being kind, thoughtful, bold, respectful, and funny.”

Jack also shared pics of him and his date posing outside of the Courtyard by Marriott.

“Try to name a more stuntin duo…YOU CANT‼️” he wrote.

Fans and famous friends reacted to the pics.

“Ahhhh about to do the same thing! 😩 so bittersweet! He looks very handsome!” wrote “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga. “I know you are so proud! Congrats ❤️,” added “Southern Charm” alum Kathryn Dennis.

Another fan told Barlow, “I love your gratitude for Jack’s great style 🤣❤️.”

“It would be tragic if it was something we had to fight about 💜,” the RHOSLC star admitted.

“ John and Jack have the same face but clearly Jack has style because of you,” another wrote. “1000 ❤️,” Barlow replied.

“[Jack Barlow] Let’s goooo🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote suit designerKenneth Boggs. “@lisabarlow14 got his drip from his mom!”

“Jacks literally the only guy that could pull that off with that much swag,” added another commenter.

Lisa Barlow Confirmed That Her Son is Going To College

Fans of the RHOSLC know that Jack Barlow is already an entrepreneur. He founded the men’s grooming line, Fresh Wolf, as a teen and regularly promotes it on his social media accounts. He also previously hinted that he might skip college and go right into the workforce, which was something his mother was not on board with.

The RHOSLC season 3 episode “Finsta Fight” featured a scene with Barlow and her husband, talking to Jack about college, but he was strongly considering a social media influencer’s advice not to go to college and instead follow a mentor for business.

Barlow told her son that college is about more than what is learned in class and that it is an important step toward adulthood.

In comments on Barlow’s prom pics, some fans asked if he is going to college. “Yes and a plot twist,” she wrote. In another comment, Barlow teased that her son is going to Columbia.

