RHOBH Alum Says Lisa Rinna ‘Just Can’t Stop Craving the Attention’ After Bravo Exit

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kathryn Edwards, who appeared on the show’s sixth season, weighed in on her former castmate Lisa Rinna’s confirmation that she exited the series following season 12. While recording an April 2023 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef, Edwards noted that Rinna often posts on social media since her Bravo departure. The 58-year-old asserted that the “Days of Our Lives” star would never remove herself from Twitter or Instagram because she “needs” attention. The former model also mentioned that Rinna decided to wear light pink boxer shorts and a bralette to a Lakers game in February 2023. Edwards shared she believed the outfit was indicative that the “Melrose Place” star wants to still be noticed.

“Why is she going to the Lakers game in pink boxer shorts, a pink bra, and an oversized blazer, and sitting courtside at the game? It’s like so desperado [sic]. It’s like golly. You’re almost 60-years-old, and I don’t want to be disrespectful, because she looks like — she’s amazing, she’s in phenomenal shape, all of that. But that goes back to my attention starved theory, she just can’t stop craving the attention,” said Edwards.

During the podcast episode, Edwards mentioned rumors have circulated that Rinna, her husband Harry Hamlin, and their daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Delilah Belle Hamlin may star in a reality television series together. Rinna denied the rumors during an April 2023 Page Six “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast interview.

Edwards shared that she believes a potential series following Rinna and her family would not be successful.

“She can’t carry the whole show, you know what I mean, it’s not like her kids or Harry are going to be delivering on her level,” said the former RHOBH personality.

Lisa Rinna Discussed Leaving ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ in January 2023

Rinna spoke about leaving Bravo in a January 2023 interview with Interview Magazine. She asserted she opted to quit RHOBH after filming the season 12 reunion special. The “Melrose Place” actress also shared that she has complicated feelings about leaving the Bravo franchise.

“It’s always a scary thing to decide to leave something. But I always know when I need to do something,” stated the reality television star.

Rinna went on to say that she “had a rough year” while filming RHOBH season 12. She suggested, however, she quit the series because of the backlash she received from fans in 2022.

“[S]omething has gotten to the Housewife Universe because of what’s going on in the world, and it’s reflected in the way the fans react to the world of ‘Housewives.’ And I just think it’s unhealthy. It wasn’t working for me. It wasn’t right for me,” said Rinna.

Lisa Rinna Shared That Starring on Bravo ‘R ejuvenated’ Her Career

In a February 2023 interview on “Today With Hoda and Jenna” alongside Harry, Rinna acknowledged her exit as an RHOBH star. She shared that starring on the show “was absolutely worth every second” as she was able to revitalize her career.

“I was at a point in my career where that just rejuvenated it, it is great real estate,” said Rinna. “I call the Housewife franchise really good real estate so you can go on there and you can reinvent your career. And I was able to sell the brands that I wanted to create and sell. So that to me, is why you do something like that, that is why you do a show like that.”

The 59-year-old also shared that she knew it was “time to leave” after the production of season 12 wrapped.

“I could have stayed but it felt like it is time for me to move into the next chapter,” said the mother of two.

RHOBH season 13 is currently in production.