Lisa Rinna Talks Enemies Following RHOBH Exit

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Lisa Rinna revealed she will no longer be starring in the show in January 2023. Following her announcement, the “Melrose Place” actress spoke to Interview Magazine to give some insight as to why she exited the Bravo franchise. During the interview, the magazine’s editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg asked Rinna if she “know[s] who [her] friends and [her] enemies are” following her RHOBH departure. She confided that “[t]here are enemies right now.”

“There are enemies and they morph,” stated Rinna.

She also explained that she has “had enemies come and go” and “enemies that [she] move[s] on with.”

The reality television personality then mentioned her former co-stars Denise Richards and Yolanda Hadid. She suggested that she no longer considers the “Wild Things” star and Hadid her enemies, as she has apologized for past conflicts. She clarified that her relationship with Denise is “nonexistent.”

“I’ve gone to both of them and I’ve apologized because I think that what happens in the moment on the show is one thing. I don’t necessarily want to carry toxicity. I can clean up my side of the street,” said the mother of two.

The 59-year-old also noted that she has spoken to Kathy Hilton after filming the RHOBH season 12 reunion. As fans are aware, Rinna accused Hilton of acting erratic and speaking negatively about her co-stars, specifically her younger sister, Kyle Richards.

“I might not be chatting with Kathy Hilton, but then I was at the People’s Choice Awards. So it evolves and it changes. But it can go on. It’s women, my god. They’ll take it to their f***** grave,” stated Rinna.

Denise Richards Spoke About Lisa Rinna in September 2022

During a September 2022 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM radio program, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Denise acknowledged that she left RHOBH after season 10. She then shared she would be interested in returning to the series. She also dispelled the rumors that she would not come back if Rinna remained on the cast.

“I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her. I never said that I wouldn’t go back because of her,” said the mother of three.

Denise went on to say that she believes Rinna “plays dirty” and “can be really nasty.” The actress also noted that she did not condone Rinna’s behavior in season 12.

“I don’t think I could ever be close friends with her after — and then also I’ve watched some of the – a few of the last episodes and seeing how she’s been and how she is on social media and I just don’t agree with it so it’s hard to be friends with someone like that,” said the 51-year-old.

Denise Richards Posted an Instagram Upload About Lisa Rinna’s Behavior

In RHOBH season 12, Rinna was at odds with her castmate Sutton Stracke. During season 12, episode 14, she explained she lashed out at the Georgia native because she was grieving her mother, Lois Rinna, who passed away in November 2021. Denise seemed to reference Rinna’s treatment of Stracke in an October 2022 Instagram upload.

“I watched #RHOBH last night. While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, What is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel & so vindictive?” read the post.

The upcoming thirteenth season of RHOBH has not yet started production.