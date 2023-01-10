Bravo Alum Says RHOBH Stars ‘Need to Be Shaking in Their Boots’ Following Lisa Rinna’s Exit

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Lisa Rinna revealed she will no longer be a cast member on the Bravo series in January 2023, per People magazine. The “Melrose Place” actress released a statement to the publication, wherein she shared she was “grateful” to have starred in the show for the last eight years. Rinna’s former RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave gave her opinion on the 59-year-old’s Bravo departure during a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.”

While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave stated she was saddened by her former castmate’s exit. The 43-year-old explained that she believed Rinna “has given us great television for a lot of years.” She also noted that she thinks that the remaining RHOBH cast should feel nervous without Rinna’s presence in the series. Arroyave explained that the “Days of Our Lives” actress “is a loose cannon” and did not have a problem with moving the storyline along.

“Some of the other girls on that show need to be shaking in their boots because the fact of having to do that dirty work and stir it when everyone else is trying to be like everyone’s favorite is not a fun job,” stated the former RHOBH personality.

Arroyave also shared she did not understand why some RHOBH fans wanted Rinna to stop being a Bravo star. She explained she believes the mother of two was entertaining, whether or not she condoned her actions.

“When you are watching an actual scripted show or a drama, or anything like that – I watch shows like that and I still pick people that I love or I relate to and the ones that I don’t that I’m like ‘Oh! She’s the worst character!’ I watch reality TV the same way!” said the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.

Lisa Rinna Referenced Leaving RHOBH on Instagram

Rinna referenced her RHOBH departure in an Instagram post, uploaded on January 6, 2023. In the caption of the post, the mother of two shared she “had a good run” on the Bravo series.

“Love you! See you soon! 🥰,” read a portion of the caption.

Several Bravo personalities flocked to the post’s comments section to share their support for Rinna.

“GOAT ❤️ Love you Lisa. 😘😘😘,” wrote RHOBH star Erika Jayne.

“We ❤️ you,” shared former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality Kim Zolciak.

“You are the Best !!!! Iconic in so many ways ❤️❤️❤️,” commented “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Ramona Singer.

“Iconic. Legendary Dancing Queen. You will be greatly missed , love you Lisa ❤️❤️❤️💋👧🏼,” chimed in “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs.

Harry Hamlin Shared His Thoughts About His Wife’s Bravo Departure

Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, opened up about her announcement regarding her status as a Bravo star during a January 2023 interview with People magazine. The actor revealed he was supportive of Rinna and shared he thinks “[it was the] correct decision.”

“I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show. Now it’s time to move on. Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It’s time to move along,” stated the 71-year-old.

The thirteenth season of RHOBH has not yet started production.