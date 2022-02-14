Lisa Rinna is Unrecognizable With Long Blonde Hair

Lisa Rinna showed off a new look on Instagram.

The 58-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has long been known for her signature, shaggy bob hairstyle, but she sometimes changes things up with wigs. Rinna’s Instagram page often shows her modeling various wig styles, and she even gives her alter egos names such as Uma or Heather.

But Rinna’s latest look really had fans talking – once they realized it was her.

Lisa Rinna Received a Big Reaction When She Posed With Long Blonde Hair

In a new photo shared to Instagram, Rinna posed in a dressing room while wearing a denim blue blazer and a long blonde wig. “This is Darlene,” she captioned the pic.

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the photo, including several stars from Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise.

“Darlin’,” wrote Rinna’s longtime RHOBH co-star, Kyle Richards.

“Obsessed,” added co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“Blonde hair looks good on you,” chimed in “Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” Teresa Giudice.

And “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow posted a fire emoji in honor of “Darlene.”

Other fans compared Rinna to “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent. “Darlene from Utah,” a commenter quipped.

And others thought she looked like another celebrity. “Damn thought you were Khloe Kardashian. Lol,” a fan wrote.

Others also thought Rinna looked like her daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

“I can’t tell you from your daughter’s with that long hair. The long hair looks so youthful on you [Lisa Rinna],” a fan wrote.

While many commenters told Rinna she should grow her hair long, others admitted they missed her shorter, shag-style hair that she is known for.

“I like your original hair. I would love to have your iconic hair,” a fan wrote to Rinna.

Lisa Rinna Says Her Husband Likes Her ‘Old’ Look

In a 2020 interview, Rinna revealed that her signature ‘do came to be due to her acting career.

“I was acting and I couldn’t really get a job,” she told Paper magazine. “I was really frustrated. My hair was long and I just kept getting close to everything, and I think I had screen tested for seven soap operas. I was in an acting class and one of my acting partners cut their hair off, and it looked really cool. It really came out of that. There was no premeditated, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to create an iconic look.’ It was just like, ‘Oh my God, I need a job and I need to somehow stand out.'”

Today, Rinna clearly has fun playing dress-up with different wig styles, but there’s a big reason she has kept the same “real hair” hairstyle since the early 1990s.

According to BravoTV.com, when Rinna wore a slightly longer hair look to a taping of “Watch What Happens Live” in 2019, host Andy Cohen polled the audience to see if they liked “Classic Rinna” or “New Rinna” better. More than 60 percent of the audience preferred Rinna’s longer look, which she found “interesting.”

“Isn’t that interesting, they like this new Rinna,” she said of the shoulder-length style.

But Rinna later revealed that she keeps hair shorter for a big reason.

“Harry Hamlin likes the old Rinna,” she told Cohen, in reference to her famous husband.

She also joked that she and Hamlin used to have the same hairstyle when they first started dating.

“We’re narcissistic, we fell for each other,” she laughed.

