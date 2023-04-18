Lisa Vanderpump Comments on Raquel Leviss’ Mental Health Facility Stay

Lisa Vanderpump shared her thoughts about reports that “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss has been working on her mental health in a facility after information of her romantic involvement with her castmate, Tom Sandoval, became public, as reported by TMZ. As fans are aware, Sandoval cheated on his now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with the 28-year-old. In the video, shared by TMZ, a member of the paparazzi let Vanderpump know Leviss’ representative shared in an April 14 statement released by Entertainment Tonight that “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling.”

Vanderpump revealed she was unaware of the situation. She also said she was “sorry about that” and will “have to get on the phone.” When asked whether she believes “people need to like stop with the hate towards [Leviss],” Vanderpump replied, “Yes, I do.” The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star also noted she requested Bravo viewers to refrain from having intense reactions toward Leviss and Sandoval on the March 8 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” episode.

“I said that on ‘Watch What Happens’ people need to – nobody’s perfect … Yeah, I don’t like hearing that at all,” said Vanderpump.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared She Does Not Believe Tom Sandoval Should Be ‘Cancelled’

In the March 2023 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode, Vanderpump revealed she does not “agree with” fans who are seeking “vigilante justice” following Sandoval and Leviss’ cheating scandal. She asserted that “it’s not like they murdered someone.”

“It’s a show, but they are all hurting. I’m not saying that we should let them off the hook,” said the restaurateur. “Condemn their actions but don’t condemn the people, okay? All this aggression, it can have serious ramifications. I really mean that. I think everyone should be careful with that. I don’t like it. And I don’t want to see it.”

The 62-year-old also shared she does not believe that Sandoval should be “canceled” for being unfaithful.

“I like to see growth in reality television. I think sometimes it would be more interesting to see these young people learn from their mistakes,” said Vanderpump.

Tom Sandoval Stated He ‘Was Literally on the Run’ After the News Broke of His Affair

In an April 2023 interview on Howie Mandel’s podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” Sandoval stated he “was literally on the run” when the news broke he had an affair on March 3, 2023. The Bravo star shared he thinks he was treated as if he “was wanted for like a triple homicide.” The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner also revealed he “didn’t shower for days,” neglected to change his clothes, and “did not have like [his] medication.” Sandoval then admitted that he has “been so defensive” amid his cheating scandal.

“It did at times turn me into a total a***** and I feel bad about that,” said the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer.

Sandoval explained he has refrained from sharing information about his romantic involvement with Leviss, who he is “kind of taking a break” from, because he has “not felt like totally safe revealing everything.”

“When I have people like Scheana [Shay] and Lisa and even our producers asking questions about like ‘Well what happened here on like, you know, August 24? And this day? Where are you here?’ Like all these little details, like I don’t owe that s*** to them for like content or to add salaciousness to our show,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

He clarified that he will eventually let Madix be privy to “anything she wants to know” about the affair.