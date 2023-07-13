Andy Cohen Reveals if Louie Ruelas Will Be Fired From RHONJ Following Investigation Comments

Following a tumultuous season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” some fans have been left wondering if there would be any sort of consequences following Louie Ruelas’ comments that a private investigator friend of his named Bo Dietl dug up information on the whole cast.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the show’s executive producer Andy Cohen was asked if Ruelas could be fired, but Cohen said he wouldn’t.

“He’s married to a cast member so it’s really about whatever is going on with [Teresa Giudice],” Cohen explained.

Bo Dietl Says He Wasn’t Paid by Louie Ruelas to Find Out Dirt on the Various RHONJ Cast Members

After Ruelas brought up Dietl’s name at the party on the finale — and doubled down on his remark the next day — Dietl says that he wasn’t paid by Ruelas to look into the cast.

“The fact is, look, I know Louie and Teresa, I’ve known ’em for a long time, over the years. I’ve known them very well, I’ve been to their home for their housewarming of their home. I’m not part of this Housewives stuff,” Dietl told Entertainment Tonight.

“All I really know is, I like Louie and I like Teresa. Now, all of a sudden, he gets into a beef with his brother-in-law, and the next thing he opens his mouth, and the brother-in-law knows he knows me, so what is he gonna say? ‘I got the most famous private investigator — I got dirt on every one of yous.’ It was all bologna and it never happened,” he added.

At the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 reunion, Ruelas denied that he actually hired Dietl. Cohen addressed this on the June 13, 2023, episode of “Radio Andy.”

“I think it is really a very bizarre thing to suddenly announce to a group that I used this man to get information on all of you, and then he repeated it the following day — not in the heat of the moment — and now he’s saying he just made it up because it was the first thing that came to his head? Seems really highly unlikely. It’s very odd,” he said.

Teresa Giudice Is Expected to Be on Season 14 — With Louie Ruelas

While the next season of RHONJ seemed a bit up in the air for a little while, People magazine has confirmed that Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga are both returning to the franchise despite their ongoing bitter feud.

At one point during the reunion, Giudice made a comment that she couldn’t wait to never see Gorga’s face again, which implied that she wouldn’t return to the show if Gorga was asked back — but it looks like things have changed.

Giudice has also made it very clear that she had no intentions of walking away from the reality show.

“Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere,” Giudice told E! News in May 2023. The new season is expected to get underway soon.

