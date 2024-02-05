Luann de Lesseps Responds to Rumored RHONY Return

“The Real Housewives of New York City” cast has changed quite a bit over the last few years. After putting Dorinda Medley “on pause” and bringing in Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams in seasons 12 and 13, the entire cast was scrapped for season 14 in favor of a fresh start for the franchise. After rumors that some of the original cast may be brought back in season 15 of the series, one fan tweeted out a potential cast on January 29 which includes Medley, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan from the original cast alongside Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, and Brynn Whitfield from the reboot, with Ubah Hassan returning in a “Friend of” capacity.

While this cast has not been confirmed by Bravo, one famous Housewives fan took his opportunity to ask the Countess about the rumors at her cabaret show in a moment captured in a February 3 TikTok video.

Luann de Lesseps Says ‘Maybe’ About RHONY Return

In the TikTok video, singer, actor, comedian, and Housewives superfan Matt Rogers is seen in de Lesseps’ cabaret audience asking about “RHONY next season. They’re saying that this is the cast: apparently, it’s you, Sonja, Dorinda, Jessel, Erin, Brynn, and Ubah is a friend of.”

Rogers clarified that his question wasn’t whether or not this was the confirmed cast but whether De Lesseps would be “down for that and how excited would you be for that?” De Lesseps jumped on Rogers’s question, saying, “Darling you are so much more up-to-date than I am. I have no idea,” and then adding, “Well, you know what I do in life? I never say a yes or a no, I say maybe. So it’s a maybe, but you know I’m being pitched a couple of other shows right now. I can’t tell you what they are.”

Fans took to the TikTok comment section to share in the excitement about a possible combination of the old and new RHONY casts.

“This would be a dream come true!!! PLEASE @Bravo 👏 🍎 💯 👏,” one fan wrote, tagging the network in hopes they’d see the fan enthusiasm for this potential cast.

“Of course she’d say yes. What kinda question is that lol,” another user asked.

“We need this I’d watch again. I just couldn’t without the OG’s,” a third fan commented.

Luann de Lesseps Declares Early Spring

Normally on February 2, Groundhog Day, a groundhog will come out of its home and predict if there will be six more weeks of Winter or an early Spring depending on whether or not it sees its shadow. On Groundhog Day 2024, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow, predicting an early Spring. Phil wasn’t the only one to look for his shadow, though, as de Lesseps made a prediction of her own.

The Empire State Building had de Lesseps step out onto the observation deck on the morning of February 2 and make her own prediction in an Instagram video posted on Groundhog Day.

“It is Friday, February 2 here at the Empire State Building. I cannot see a shadow so I, Countess Luann, declare an early Spring,” de Lesseps said in the video, which then pans over to the fog-covered New York City skyline.

