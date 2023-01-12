RHONJ Alum Talks Luis Ruelas: ‘This Is Narcissism at Its Best’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Kim DePaola gave her opinion on her former castmate Teresa Giudice’s second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, during a December 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast hosted by David Yontef. In the podcast episode, the former RHONJ personality referenced that Ruelas praised Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga while recording a November 2022 episode of his wife’s podcast, “Namaste B$tches.” He asserted that “at the core [Joe] is a good human being.”

DePaola shared she believed Ruelas’ remark about his brother-in-law was odd as Giudice has been publicly feuding with Joe and his wife, Melissa Gorga. As fans are aware, the couple decided to skip Giudice’s wedding for undisclosed reasons. Since their decision to not be guests at the ceremony, Joe has been open about his issues with his sister.

The 61-year-old theorized that Ruelas spoke highly of Joe to make his wife look bad.

“Why is Luis saying that Joe Gorga is a great guy? ‘He’s a good man.’ I don’t get this. This could be part of the theory… ostracize her, make her look crazy,” asserted the fashion designer.

The former RHONJ personality then asserted that Ruelas is attempting to play “both sides of the fence.” She referenced that Giudice has been revisiting older episodes of RHONJ and has recently criticized the Gorgas’ past behavior. DePaola also noted the Gorgas had a heated interaction with Giudice and Ruelas while filming the finale for the upcoming thirteenth season of RHONJ.

“Why even open up your mouth? You defended your wife. You basically had an altercation at [Paul “Paulie” Connell’s] house with Joe and Melissa [at the RHONJ season 13 finale] and now you are saying what a great man he is when Teresa is watching the episodes saying how rotten they were? This is – this is narcissism at its best. There’s some big issues here. If I was ‘Teresa I would be like excuse me?’” said DePaola.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Joe Gorga in October 2022

During a joint October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Ruelas and Giudice briefly discussed their falling out with the Gorgas. Giudice shared it was “painful” to see her brother during the 2022 BravoCon, which was held during the weekend of October 14.

“He’s my only family so it hurts,” stated the mother of four.

Ruelas also discussed married life and asserted it has been “really amazing” to have Giudice as his wife. Giudice chimed in that she is excited for fans “to get to know him” when they watch season 13.

Gia Giudice Spoke Highly of Luis Ruelas

Giudice appeared on a 2022 BravoCon panel, alongside her daughter, Gia Giudice and Ruelas. During the panel, Ruelas was asked to share what he would like Bravo fans to know about him. He revealed that he wanted RHONJ viewers to recognize that he is “a genuine, kind, caring human being.” Gia chimed in that she agreed with her stepfather’s assessment. She asserted he treats her and her sister, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, like they are “his own.”

“He does everything for me. I went on an Europe trip literally this summer with my sister Gabriella and Louie pursued the entire thing. It was the best experience of my life. And he really does the world for us,” said the 21-year-old.

RHONJ season 13 will premiere on February 7, 2023.