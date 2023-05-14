Former RHONJ Personality Claims Teresa Giudice Is ‘a Liar’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Kim DePaola, known as Kim D., gave her opinion about her former friend and castmate Teresa Giudice on the May 6 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef. In the podcast episode, DePaola discussed a scene from RHONJ season 13, episode 13, where Giudice had a phone conversation with her now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. While Giudice was driving with her daughters, Audriana Giudice and Milania Giudice, Ruelas let the “Standing Strong” author know that he did not plan on inviting her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, to a restaurant two days before their wedding, held on August 6, 2022. Ruelas seemed surprised after Giudice informed him that their conversation was being filmed for RHONJ. During the phone call with Ruelas, the mother of four also said he should offer the Gorgas an invitation, stating, “If you invite, you have to invite everyone, you can’t just do some and not the others.” In addition, she told her daughters that the Gorgas were invited to the event.

While recording the “Behind the Velvet Rope” episode, DePaola stated she believed Giudice was dishonest while speaking to Ruelas in season 13, episode 13. The former RHONJ personality said she thinks that Giudice did not want the Gorgas present at the dinner.

“Here’s my problem with Teresa, see she’s a phony and she’s a liar,” said the Bravo alum. “If Teresa was real, she’d be like ‘Yeah, no, that’s fine, that’s fine, you know, at this point, I think it’s better they’re not [invited].’ But she’s not real, she’s fake, so she’s like ‘Oh, we’re filming, we’re this, we’re that. And everyone should be invited.’ That’s probably not what you said just before you left the house.”

DePaola then stated she believes Ruelas and Giudice had discussed their guest list for the dinner before their season 13, episode 13 phone conversation.

“Teresa, you know d*** well that you didn’t want them invited and you had discussed that,” said the 62-year-old. “So here we go again, Tre Huggers, your girl was caught lying. She can’t be true to herself and she wants to be a phony, it’s messed up. Be honest, just say, ‘yeah, I don’t want them there.’”

She also claimed Giudice “wants the world to think of her one way but she’s really not that way.”

Teresa Giudice Stated That She Has Been ‘Focusing on [Her] Family’ & Her Well-Being Amid Feud With the Gorgas

In a February 2023 interview with Extra, Giudice shared she does not believe she will be able to fix her relationship with the Gorgas. As fans are aware, the couple did not attend Giudice’s wedding due to events that transpired while filming the season 13 finale.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant explained that the show’s thirteenth season was “really, really emotional for [her].” She then stated that she intends to focus her attention on her own well-being.

“With this season, there’s a lot of highs and lows but right now, I need to heal myself. Like I really do, I need to heal myself. And I need to be around people that are happy for me, people that bring me up. So that’s it. I’m focusing on myself. I’m focusing on my family and I’m focusing like what’s good for, you know, even my mental health,” said Giudice.

Melissa Gorga Shared Her Thoughts About Her Falling Out With Teresa Giudice on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’

Melissa Gorga shared similar comments about her relationship with Giudice during an April 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She said she “tried” to maintain a healthy relationship with her sister-in-law. She stated, however, that she believes stepping away from Giudice has been “such a relief.”

“All I wanted to do was please and try to be accepted by the family and I could never understand why I wasn’t,” said Gorga.

New episodes of RHONJ air Tuesdays on Bravo.