Bravo Star Talks Luis Ruelas & Teresa Giudice: ‘He’s Trying to Make Things Worse for Her’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Teresa Giudice’s relationship with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. While recording the May 2 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge noted Giudice received a phone call from Ruelas while filming RHONJ season 13, episode 13. During the conversation, Ruelas shared he did not want to invite Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, to a restaurant two days before their August 2022 wedding. When the “Skinny Italian” author let her now-husband know she was filming an RHONJ episode, he responded, “oh s***, okay.” The 50-year-old also told him that “if you invite, you have to invite everyone. You can’t just do some and not the others.”

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge described Giudice’s phone call with Ruelas as “the most awkward conversation.” The RHOC star also said she believes Ruelas is not genuine in how he usually presents himself on camera.

“[Giudice’s] face was like ‘you know we’re on camera right now’ and he’s like ‘Oh. Oh okay.’ But he basically said ‘we’re not inviting Melissa and Joe,’ which this really makes him look fake, because on camera, all he talks about is ‘we’ve got to get it together, we need to be a family and all these things.’ And now, behind-the-scenes, we kind of see the real Louie,” said the RHOC star.

Arroyave asked if Judge believes the viewers “got a glimpse of the real Louie” in season 13, episode 13, to which Judge replied, “Yeah, he’s trying to make things worse for her.”

“This is what Melissa and Joe mean by stop faking it for the cameras, Louie. They’ve said it over and over again. Stop faking it,” stated the reality television star.

Arroyave agreed with her podcast co-host and stated she believes Ruelas should “take ownership for” not wanting to spend time with the Gorgas.

“That’s the annoying part, if you don’t like someone, be transparent. But don’t try to be the good guy and make your wife to be the bad one when clearly you’re the one also a part of this,” said the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Teresa Giudice Shared Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas’ Sister Was a Fan

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast celebrated Giudice with a surprise bridal shower in season 13, episode 13. During the shower, the “Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again” author gave a speech, mentioning her friends and Ruelas’ sister, Victoria Ruelas. During the May 2 “RHONJ After Show” episode, Margaret Josephs noted Giudice did not mention Melissa Gorga in the speech.

“Teresa made a speech about all her sisters-in-law minus Melissa, minus Melissa, you know, she didn’t say minus Melissa but she didn’t mention Melissa. She mentioned her new sisters-in-law and her family. The problem is because she mentioned them, it’s glaring she doesn’t mention Melissa,” said Josephs.

In the same “RHONJ After Show” episode, Giudice shared she enjoys the company of Victoria Ruelas and her sister, Jennifer Ruelas. She revealed that Jennifer Ruelas has been a longtime fan and “came to one of [her] book signings a long time ago.”

“When Louie met me, he called Jennifer because he’s closest to Jennifer and he said, ‘Guess who I met? Teresa Giudice.’ And Jennifer’s like ‘what?’ And she’s like, ‘She’s going to take care of you.’ And she was like ‘If you need to be with a girl, she’s the girl to be with,’” said Giudice.

She also stated that Victoria Ruelas took a liking to her.

“When I met Victoria, the family came up to me like ‘you don’t understand Victoria loves you and she does not love anyone.’ So when I heard that, that made me happy,” said the reality television star.

Melissa Gorga Suggested Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice Worsened After She Began Dating Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

During a March 2023 appearance on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Melissa Gorga opened up about her and her husband’s falling out with Giudice. She suggested that their relationship worsened when she met Ruelas in 2020.

“I don’t know what it is about Louie that made it change or if was Teresa just feeling like ‘listen, I don’t need you guys anymore. I’m going to keep it moving,’ because deep down inside she never really wanted this relationship, but she was just kind of stuck with it being her only family. I mean, I don’t really know the full reasoning,” said the mother of three.

Gorga then stated that she was upset by her ongoing feud with her sister-in-law.

“When you have zero other family then it’s kind of crazy not to at least semi hold onto the little bit that you have,” said the RHONJ star.