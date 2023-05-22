RHONJ Alum Criticizes Margaret Josephs for Comment About Dolores Catania’s Relationship

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Kim DePaola, better known as Kim D., stated she took issue with RHONJ star Margaret Josephs’ comment about Dolores Catania and Paul “Paulie” Connell’s relationship.

While recording the May 13 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef, DePaola referenced that Josephs stated Connell is still legally married to his ex, Joanne Connell. In the May 9 episode of the “RHONJ After Show,” Josephs said “as far as [she] know[s] Paulie’s not divorced” and suggested that is the reason why he has not married Catania, who he began dating in 2021.

“I mean I guess it’s hard to get married if you are not divorced, yeah, you can give rings, I guess that’s why you can’t get married if you are not divorced,” said Josephs.

DePaola, who is friends with Catania, shared that she found the remark upsetting. She stated that Connell was separated from his estranged wife before dating Catania. She also asserted that the finalization of his divorce is “a matter of paperwork.”

“I do not like this woman at all. I made it very clear. Now I just see her talking s*** like this. She turned on Siggy [Flicker] first day out. Siggy helped her get on the show. She turns on everyone. She is locked and loaded, now she turns on Dolores and says this?” stated the former Bravo personality.

In addition, she suggested she believed Josephs was hypocritical because she and her husband, Joe Benigno, were married to other people when they embarked on their relationship. DePaola also alleged that Josephs’ late ex-husband, Jan Josephs, was married when she met him.

“She felt the need to bring that up? Like are you kidding me, Margaret? Get over yourself. You out of all the people have no right to talk about anyone’s virtue. You have zero, you never did,” stated DePaola.

The 62-year-old also stated that she texted Catania about the situation. She said the mother of two did not respond to her before she recorded the “Behind the Velvet Rope” episode.

“Just text her this morning, ‘Are you up?’ because I’m up early and I sent it to her. I am f***** furious, okay. So I haven’t heard yet anything yet from Dolores. There might be some things I can reveal, some things I can’t but I did text her this morning like ‘you’ve got to be kidding me?’” said DePaola.

DePaola also agreed with Yontef when he stated he believed Josephs is “coming for Dolores next.”

Paul Connell Addressed Margaret Josephs’ Remarks

Connell addressed Josephs’ “RHONJ After Show” comments by sharing a statement with All About the Truth in May 2023. He stated that while he is “not divorced *yet*,” he has “[been] separated for many years.”

“A document to finalize the past or set the present is not preventing myself and Dolores from planning our future together in any way or form,” stated Connell.

Dolores Catania Opened Up About Her Relationship With Paul Connell

While speaking to E! Insider in February 2023, Catania stated that she has been living with Connell. She shared that it is unusual for her to decide to move in with a boyfriend and noted that she is guarded in her relationships.

“I dropped my guard in this relationship, which I don’t do in life period, because Paulie said everything that I always wanted to hear. And the intentions in this relationship from Paul’s side were ‘I want a future, I’m looking for a future with someone, I do want to get married someday,'” said Catania.

The 52-year-old clarified that marriage is “not [her] end game.”

“My end game is to be with someone who is a part of my life, who takes all the interests that Paul does and just wants everything better for me,” explained the RHONJ star.