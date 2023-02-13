Margaret Josephs Reveals How She Lost 22 Pounds

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs shared she lost 22 pounds in a February 2023 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp.

Josephs shared there are “a lot of secrets” to her recent weight loss. The mother of one revealed that she came across Town & Country article about “a wellness clinic” that offers peptide therapy. According to WebMD, studies indicated that some peptides could be beneficial for an individual’s weight.

Josephs shared that she has gone to the wellness clinic and currently takes her “own little cocktail of peptides,” which are “shots.” She also clarified that she is not taking Ozempic.

“Ozempic is a brand of a semaglutide, which is a peptide, I’m not going to say – one of them is a version of a semaglutide but [my doctor] does his own mixture. One is for muscle mass to maintain muscle mass, one is for joints, whatever ails, so his is more of a wellness thing, mine is a big combination that I’ve been doing since April [2022],” explained Josephs.

Josephs also noted that she does exercise.

“I do the Peloton, I walk, I do things like that, I should be more like [Judge] and be more of a gym person and I’m not,” stated the 55-year-old.

The RHONJ also disclosed that she is content with her current weight.

“I’m not going to lose any more,” stated the fashion designer.

RHONJ Fans Have Noticed Margaret Josephs’ Weight Loss

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Josephs acknowledged that some fans have noticed her weight loss.

“I think a lot of people haven’t seen me out in the streets, so that’s why I think that it’s such a drastic change,” said Josephs.

Social media users have also commented on Josephs’ appearance. For instance, on January 2023, the RHONJ star uploaded an Instagram photo that showed her wearing an all-black ensemble. Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share they believed Josephs has lost weight.

“You look so skinny Marge! I think, and always have thought, you’re the BEST!!!❤️❤️,” wrote an Instagram user.

“So are we going to tell everyone how your body looks so thin & different? 🤷🏻‍♀️,” asked a commenter.

“How did you get so thin?” inquired another.

Margaret Josephs Spoke About the Show’s New Stars

RHONJ season 13, which premiered on February 7, 2023, introduced three new cast members, Danielle Cabral, Jennifer Fessler, and Rachel Fuda. While speaking to E! Insider in February 2023, Josephs shared that she believes the new RHONJ personalities “fit in seamlessly” with the show’s returning stars. She noted, however, that she had issues with Cabral while filming the show’s thirteenth season.

“Unfortunately one of them turned on me very quickly,” disclosed Josephs.

Dolores Catania shared similar comments during a February 2023 appearance on the “Chick in the Office” podcast.

“I think that they were a great fit, I think that the timing was good,” shared Catania.

New episode of RHONJ air Tuesdays on Bravo.