Mauricio Umansky’s New Photo Has Some Fans Concerned About His Marriage

Mauricio Umansky was in Aspen, Colorado, where he and his wife, Kyle Richards, have a vacation home. The real estate mogul was taking a break from hitting the slopes when he bumped into another reality television star, “Real Housewives of New York’s” Ramona Singer.

On March 25, 2023, Singer shared a picture or her and Umansky at Ajax Tavern, an eatery not too far from the Aspen Mountain Ski Resort. Umansky was dressed in his slopes attire, complete with a helmet and some large goggles atop his head, while Singer was dressed in a white ensemble complete with a large brimmed hat and a fluffy vest.

“Always great to catch up with @mumansky18 ! Missing you @kylerichards18,” Singer captioned the post. Though innocent enough, some fans took to the comments section wondering why Richards wasn’t with her husband in Aspen. Others said that they haven’t seen Umansky and Richards together in quite some time and were concerned that there may be trouble in paradise.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Richards for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Are Worried That Mauricio Umansky & Kyle Richards Have Split

Shortly after Singer uploaded the photo with Umansky to her Instagram feed, Richards dropped by the comments section to weigh in. “Cute!” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. Despite her comment, many fans still voiced their concerns over Richards’ relationship with her husband.

“Where is Kyle, haven’t seen any pics of her with her hubby lately????” someone wondered.

“Where was Kyle?!” another Instagram user asked.

“Not Mo spending more time with Ramona than his own wife,” a third comment read.

“He is always on trips without Kyle. Nothing new. They are in the outs anyways. We all know that,” a fourth person said.

Plenty of other social media users were happy to see the “Housewives” crossover and thought it was great that Umansky and Singer got to catch up while in Colorado at the same time.

In addition, Umansky posted a photo of his wife on Valentine’s Day.

“My amazing gorgeous life Valentine. My Queen. I love you,” he captioned the sweet snap.

Kyle Richards Has Spoken Out About Split Rumors

Over the past few months, there have been a handful of reports from outlets suggesting that Richards and Umansky were on the outs. For example, The Sun reported that fans had found “clues” that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star had left her husband.

However, Richards is paying no mind to the chatter.

“The analyzing of everything is so — we were just talking about that in the car,” she said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in mid-March 2023. “I’m seen out at the gym without a ring on, or the rumors about weight loss. I just — I can’t keep up anymore, and I was just telling [Dorit Kemsley] in the car ride over, that I don’t even care anymore,” she explained.

“I used to get so upset about these things. I don’t even care. I’m not losing any sleep over it,” she continued, before adding, “I don’t know if it’s getting used to it, or just I’ve been through so much I’ve thrown in the towel. I don’t really know. All I know is my anxiety is better than it’s ever been, and I just — I just can’t stress about it anymore.”

Richards and Umansky have been married since 1996 and have three daughters together (Richards has one daughter from her previous marriage).

