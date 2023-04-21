RHOBH Husband Shares Spooky Story About House Sale

Mauricio Umansky shared a spooky tale about a house sale – and it involved a superstar celebrity client who passed away.

In April 2023, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” husband opened up in a video interview with TMZ Live to dish on a supernatural situation that took place when he sold Michael Jackson’s Holmby Hills property more than a decade ago. And from the sound of his story, the Agency CEO had the late King of Pop by his side when he sold the house.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michael Jackson’s Locked Bedroom Window Was Open & Music Was Playing When Mauricio Umansky Went to the House

Play

Mauricio Umansky Says Michael Jackson's Spirit Sealed the Deal on Home Where MJ Died | TMZ Mauricio Umansky — the real estate tycoon who's married to Kyle Richards — has a spooky story about selling the house Michael Jackson died in … and if you don't believe in spirits, then explain what you're about to hear! SUBSCRIBE: tmz.me/wONe5NO About TMZ: TMZ has consistently been credited for breaking the biggest stories dominating… 2023-04-17T07:45:02Z

Michael Jackson died in 2009 at age 50 after he was found unresponsive in his rented Holmby Hills, California mansion, according to The New York Times. Three years later, Umansky scored the listing for the famous property. But during one trip to the house, he noticed something strange.

Umansky told TMZ that he “never believed in spirits before,” but that he ultimately opened his eyes to the possibility and felt Jackson’s presence when he was in his former house. “What happened with Michael Jackson and the house, it was just so real and so strong,” he said.

Umansky went on to reveal that his number one rule for houses he lists is “you lock it up” when you leave. “You close it up, you lock it up, you lock the windows, you turn off the lights,” he said. “I did that. I went back the next day, I went into the master bedroom, the one that he slept in… the window was open and they had like this little old stereo on the wall that was on playing music and I was like ‘Whoa, that thing, I’ve never seen that!’”

Umansky reiterated that he is sure that he had locked up every door and window in the house the night before and that no one else had keys to the property. But to make sure, he locked everything up again and tried it again the next night.

“I didn’t want to believe it so that night I closed up again,” he said. “I did the exact same routine. I quadruple checked. …I came back the next day and it was the same thing.”

Umansky also detailed an incident that took place when he was doing the final walk-through of the house with the eventual owner. The real estate guru said a “humungous” motorized chandelier stopped working and that the potential buyer threatened not to close the deal unless it was fixed.

“So literally, the guy goes into the bathroom and I’m out there and I’m like, I look up to the sky and I go ‘Michael, help me out please!’ And I literally like just screamed that out, and I go to the switch and I move the chandelier and it goes up and it goes down and it goes up and it goes down, and out comes the buyer and I’m like, ‘Dude it’s fixed, and he’s like ‘What are you talking about?’ I’m like ‘It’s fixed, we’re closing!’”

Mauricio Umansky Previously Said Michael Jackson’s House Had ‘Great Energy’

In 2012, Umansky was named the listing agent for the famous 100 N. Carolwood Drive property, which was put on the market for $23.9 million. “Great day today. Spent a lot of the day at the Michael Jackson house,” he tweeted at the time.

According to Forbes, Jackson rented the spacious place for $100,000 per month during the final months of his life. And while he died in the master bedroom, Umansky didn’t think of the home’s morbid history as a deterrent.

“I personally think there’s some great energy in the house and I see it as a major positive. I’m excited to be selling it,” he told Zillow at the time. “Unfortunately, [Michael] passed away. It doesn’t take away from the house… He loved the master bedroom and he loved the grounds. He was happy there.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Shuts Down Real Housewives Rumor