Melissa Gorga Talks Season 13 Reunion: ‘There Was So Many Weird Accusations’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga stated she had an unusual experience filming the show’s upcoming season 13 reunion on April 20, 2023. While recording the May 11 episode of her podcast, “On Display With Melissa Gorga,” alongside her guest, celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson, Gorga claimed that “there was so many weird accusations that came like from, like, left field” made during the production of the reunion special. The 44-year-old, who joined the RHONJ cast in season 3, stated that she believes the accusations were made to deflect from other situations.

“I’m talking about that [the accusations] sounded like they came from the sky, and like they were thought up the night before, like this is what — it was insane,” continued Gorga.

The reality television star also suggested the reunion, moderated by Bravo producer Andy Cohen, was not as organized as it has been in the past.

“Usually you go through the cue cards, and it’s like so this happened, and this happened tell us your feelings, so this happened why did you say this, why — there was none of that, just so you know. Zero, because it was just screaming and cursing, it was just like — I’m being honest a different reunion. I feel bad for the editors,” said the mother of three.

Gorga also stated that “it was so bizarre, some of the stuff” said during the season 13 reunion.

“Like bizarre, bizarre, I was like ‘wait huh?’ It was crazy,” said the “On Display” singer.

Andy Cohen Spoke About His Experience Filming the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Reunion

Cohen made similar comments during the April 24 episode of his SiriusXM program, “Radio Andy.” He noted that filming the reunion special was draining. The Bravo producer also stated that “there was a ton of new allegations being made.”

“There was a lot of new material to get into which was good, so we didn’t spend a ton of time rehashing the past. We leaned into a lot of the new stuff,” said Cohen.

The father of two also stated Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice had heated interactions with each other throughout the reunion. As fans of RHONJ are aware, Giudice has had an ongoing feud with her sister-in-law and her brother, Joe Gorga. Their relationship worsened after the couple decided to not attend the “Skinny Italian” author and her now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ August 2022 wedding.

“The level I won’t even say vitriol, I will just say hate between Teresa and Melissa, it’s – I mean the gloves are off. I’ve never seen anything like it. And the way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight,” stated Cohen.

The “Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up” author also disclosed that he “almost walked off at one point.” In addition, he stated that he snapped at Giudice during the production of the season 13 reunion.

“There was a moment where I turned to Teresa, I apologized to her later, I didn’t yell at her but I think I lost my s*** with her in a way that I haven’t maybe ever. I think it relates maybe to being a parent of a toddler,” quipped the 54-year-old.

Teresa Giudice Opened Up About Filming the Season 13 Reunion

Giudice shared her thoughts about the RHONJ season 13 reunion during the May 10 episode of her podcast “Namaste B$tches.” She stated that she feels “much more relaxed now that it’s over.”

“I got some stuff off my chest that I needed to get off my chest and that’s it and now just a new beginning,” said Giudice. “And that’s it I put that in that past and sometimes you have to close out chapters.”

The mother of four shared that she is looking forward to watching the upcoming reunion.

“So glad it’s over and I’m here to put it behind me,” stated Giudice.