Fans Tell Melissa Gorga to ‘Be Careful’ After Recent Post

Fans are cautioning Melissa Gorga after she shared a new photo of her walk-in closet on Instagram.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and her husband Joe Gorga moved into a new, custom-built home ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and have been sharing some photos and videos of their new digs. However, there’s one video in particular that has fans very concerned.

On November 26, 2022, Melissa Gorga gave her Instagram followers an inside look at her new closet, which looks like something that Carrie Bradshaw would approve of — the reality star even set the video to the theme song from “Sex and the City.”

While many fans liked the video and felt that Melissa Gorga’s closet was simply fabulous, others warned her that she shouldn’t be sharing such videos on the internet.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Real Housewives’ Fans Warned Melissa Gorga About Potential Robberies

Shortly after Melissa Gorga showed off her super-organized and oversized closet, several people suggest that she delete the video and not share such things in the future because they feel that it opens her up to the possibility of being robbed.

Many of the comments recall robberies of other “Real Housewives” stars, including Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

“This is lovely. However, I would not advise any reality TV show individual to show their closet with the history of break-ins that have been happening. This is not a wise choice,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful but please learn from other housewives whom have shown what they have in their homes. Please be careful,” someone else added.

“Gorg! Just would be nervous showing all this with these celeb breakins,” a third comment read.

“It’s because of videos like this that people like you have home invasions,why not just keep it to yourself??” a fourth Instagram user asked.

Melissa Gorga Said the New Space Was Her ‘Dream Closet’

Although Melissa Gorga’s husband was behind construction of the new Gorga home, the reality star brought in some professionals to help bring the vision for her closet to life.

“Closet Envy. Thank you @boutiqueclosetsandcabinetry1 for helping me create my dream closet!! And I could not have organized this closet without @done.neatly !!! The preciseness is amazing. I have been using her for years and could not live without her!!” Melissa Gorga captioned the photo of her new closet.

She also shared a few photos of the space to her Instagram Stories, giving the company behind the design credit for paying “attention to every detail.”

The room, which is easily the size of a full bedroom, features build in units with white doors, an island with a chandelier, plenty of storage drawers, full length mirrors, and plenty of space for shoes, coats, and accessories.

In addition, there is a coded lock on the outside of the door, which gives some additional peace of mind when the Gorgas aren’t home.

Melissa Gorga has promised to share more details about her house in the coming weeks.

