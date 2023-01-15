Melissa Gorga Addresses Teresa Giudice’s Claim That ‘She Got Her Wish’

The trailer for the upcoming thirteenth season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” was released on December 21, 2022. In the trailer, fans got a glimpse of Teresa Giudice’s ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. As fans are aware, the Gorgas did not attend Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ August 6 wedding ceremony due to events that transpired while filming the season 13 finale.

While recording a January 2023 “Melissa Gorga on Display” podcast episode, Melissa and her husband mentioned the season 13 trailer. The mother of three referenced the end of the trailer, which showed Giudice saying Melissa “always wanted to keep [her] brother and [her] apart, she got her wish.” She shared that she found her sister-in-law’s comment to be “pretty disgusting.”

“It was so hard for me to hear those words come out of her mouth saying like ‘she finally got what she wanted’ when it’s such a joke to me to hear those words. And it was everything opposite of what I’ve always wanted and what I’ve always tried to do and move forward and forgive,” said the 43-year-old.

Melissa also disclosed that RHONJ fans will not fully understand the Gorgas’ relationship dynamic with Giudice and Ruelas until the season 13 finale airs. The “On Display” singer then shared she “believe[s] in forgiving.” She suggested, however, that she is not interested in taking the time to mend her relationship with Giudice. She also teased that viewers can expect the Gorgas to “speak [their] minds” in season 13.

“We say our truth more than try to put a blanket over it – I feel like finally because it was effecting our lives and our family and we are just done with the toxic. It’s sad, like I learned I’ll take the apology but it does not necessarily mean that I’m ever going to let you back in,” said the reality television personality.

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Her Feud With Teresa Giudice in October 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2022 at the 2022 BravoCon, Melissa shared some information about her falling out with Giudice. She stated that several events transpired that caused her and her husband to not attend Giudice’s wedding.

“I think I knew certain things that I couldn’t say out loud and then at the finale, they came out and just energies rose and it would feel really silly to go from that and then within 12 hours to be sitting in a pew. It would just not make any sense for us to even be there,” shared the mother of three.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Her Issues With the Gorgas in November 2022

Giudice discussed her issues with the Gorgas while speaking to E! News in November 2022. The mother of four explained she felt betrayed by her brother and his wife.

“When you cross that line, it’s hard to come back from that. Especially when it’s done on national TV. I mean, listen I have friends that would never do some of the stuff that my family has done to me. So when it’s family it just hurts deeper,” shared the reality television personality.