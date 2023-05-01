Melissa Gorga Comments on RHONJ Firing Rumors

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Melissa Gorga weighed in on the speculation that she may not be able to maintain her position as a Bravo star. During an April 2023 U.S. Sun interview, Melissa, who has had a falling out with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, revealed that she does not know whether she will continue to star in the Bravo franchise.



“I do not know what Bravo’s going to decide. I have no idea,” said the reality television star.

The “On Display” singer also shared she thinks the “Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again” author does not possess the authority to decide who will remain on RHONJ.

“No I do not. I mean, I think that [Giudice’s fans] the Tre [Huggers] started the rumor and people went with it, which is crazy to me,” said the 44-year-old.

During the U.S. Sun interview, Melissa shared that she did not enjoy filming the thirteenth season of RHONJ, which is currently airing on Bravo. She revealed it has “just been a very sad season for” her and her husband, Joe Gorga.

“It’s been brutal and it’s very hard for me to watch, it’s hard for Joe to watch,” said the mother of three.

She went on to say that she and Joe are “just rolling with the punches” while navigating their issues with Giudice.

Melissa Gorga Shared That Her Feud With Teresa Giudice ‘Possibly Could’ Affect Her Position on ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

During a March 2023 interview on “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Melissa shared that she does believe her issues with Giudice “possibly could” affect her standing on RHONJ.

“[The producers] could get to the point where they say ‘I don’t know how we’re going to put these two in a room anymore’ or they’re going to put us in a room and say, ‘Don’t speak to each other, we don’t care,’” said Melissa.

The mother of three clarified that she did not believe RHONJ producers will make any casting decisions until the season 13 reunion special, which was filmed on April 20, 2023.

“I have to get through the reunion first and I think that’s the way the producers are thinking as well right now, the executives, they want to get through the reunion,” said Melissa.

Melissa Gorga Revealed if She Will Watch Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Melissa and Joe were not attendees of Giudice and her now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding on August 6, 2022. While speaking to E! News in February 2023, Melissa shared she likely will be tuning into Giudice’s wedding special. However, she does not believe her husband will watch the RHONJ moment as “it is hurtful to him.”

“It’s so sad to him like [Giudice is] his only living relative and somehow he’s not [at the wedding] and it’s just awful the way it went down,” said Melissa. “And how it happened. It’s confusing I think for a lot of people, it’s sad. So actually I don’t know if he will watch it or not. Because it is a very sad place for him.”