RHONJ Star Thinks Melissa Gorga Doesn’t Want to Go Up Against Margaret Josephs

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin made claims about Melissa Gorga’s friendship with Margaret Josephs during a February 2023 appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. Jennifer mentioned that she and Teresa Giudice spoke with Josephs’ former friend, Laura Jensen, and decided to repeat a rumor that Melissa was not faithful in her marriage with her husband, Joe Gorga. The 45-year-old claimed that Josephs was “the source” of the alleged information. Jennifer also clarified that she did not believe the rumors regarding Melissa but asserted that the RHONJ cast “need[s] to just tread lightly when it comes to Margaret because this is how she gossips within her circle of friends.”

Jennifer also shared she thinks Melissa has maintained a friendship with Josephs to protect herself. The mother of five referenced that the fashion designer revealed that her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, had an affair over ten years ago in season 12, episode 1.

“I think at this point, it’s just a matter of strategy, you know, I mean, [Melissa] pisses off Margaret, look at what Margaret did to me, you know, and Margaret knew that to be a fact and look at what she did to me, so I’m sure [Melissa is] thinking ‘I can not go against Margaret,’” stated Jennifer.

The RHONJ star then shared her belief as to why Melissa did not get upset with Josephs after she questioned Teresa Giudice’s now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, during season 12.

“I think that’s really most of the reason why she didn’t go against Margaret when Margaret was profusely going after Louie constantly last season,” said Jennifer. “All Teresa wanted was for her family to tell this woman ‘stop going after my future husband possibly, stop going after my man, I’m finally happy.’ And you know, Teresa was very concerned as to why is Melissa not telling her friend to stop.”

Margaret Josephs Spoke About Her Relationship With Jennifer Aydin

In a February 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Josephs revealed she believes Jennifer “is still upset” that she spoke about Bill’s affair in RHONJ season 12.

“She wants to hurt me and you know, upset and coming back with vengeance and she’s going to teach me a lesson, she’s not over it,” asserted Josephs.

The fashion designer explained she believed she made amends with Jennifer as they “had a heartfelt makeup” before filming RHONJ season 13.

“She just was not over it so she was going to come back as attacking and aggressive,” said the 55-year-old.

Margaret Josephs Shared Her Thoughts About Laura Jensen

Josephs shared that she believed Giudice and Jennifer were hypocritical after they met with Jensen during a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She claimed that “everything they accuse [her] of is actually the behavior that they do.”

“They accuse me of meeting with people, that’s exactly what they do, so I think that’s really what it is, which is very disappointing,” stated the Bravo personality.

The RHONJ star also alleged that Jensen had previously tried to secure a position on the Bravo franchise. Josephs asserted that she attempted to help her become a cast member but was unsuccessful “even though [she] tried terribly to have [her] around” the show’s stars. The fashion designer also claimed that her former friend “decided to meet with Jennifer and Teresa to try to get [on the show] by hurting [her] and hurting [their] other friends.”

“Teresa and Jennifer took the bait. But you know, that’s what rats do,” stated Josephs.