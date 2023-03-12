Tamra Judge Shares Melissa Gorga’s Messages Denying Jacqueline Laurita’s Claims

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Jacqueline Laurita was a main cast member until the show’s seventh season. The former Bravo star appeared on the February 23 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the podcast episode, Laurita spoke about her former castmates, Teresa Giudice, and her estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Laurita claimed that Melissa joined RHONJ behind Giudice’s back when she began starring in the series during season 3. As fans are aware, Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, had brief appearances in seasons 1 and 2.

Laurita claimed that Giudice requested her castmates to refrain from filming with her sister-in-law during the production of the first two seasons. According to the 52-year-old, Giudice’s determination not to have “Melissa on camera,” piqued the producers’ interest. Laurita also claimed that her former castmate had contacted producers and the season 2 cast, specifically Danielle Staub, to try to get on the series before season 3. While recording the February 28 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge shared that Melissa reached out to her, letting her know that she was unhappy with Laurita’s allegations that she messaged Staub to secure a spot on the Bravo franchise. The RHOC star proceeded to read a message Melissa sent to her refuting her former castmate’s claims.

In the message, Melissa asserted that she “wasn’t using Danielle to get on the show.” She explained that she had written a Facebook status recounting her experience with Giudice, where the “Skinny Italian” author threw away sprinkle cookies she brought to her house. The mother of three shared she asked her Facebook followers if they believed Giudice’s actions were wrong but asserted that she “didn’t say Teresa’s name.” She claimed Staub responded by privately messaging her on Facebook and invited her to “have lunch with [her] on camera.” Melissa explained she declined the invitation and shared she believed Staub wanted her to “rip [her] sister-in-law apart.” Melissa also asserted that “the producers [went] behind Teresa’s back and messaged” her and her husband “about being on the show.”

“But everyone knows that’s what they do,” stated the “On Display” singer.

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Her Issues With Jacqueline Laurita

Melissa briefly spoke about her issues with Laurita on the March 9 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” The RHONJ star claimed that her former castmate recently has been going on “any platform she can get on to just say negative things about [her].” The 43-year-old asserted that she has “zero idea [sic]” why Laurita has made negative comments about her. She explained that she has not “seen” the 52-year-old since she exited RHONJ in 2016. Melissa also noted that Laurita and Giudice were often at odds when they were co-stars.

“[Laurita] and I, we didn’t really have that. It’s like when Teresa and I made up, that’s when Jacqueline just got really insecure about something, I don’t even know what it was but she decided she hated me as well,” claimed the mother of three.

Jacqueline Laurita & Teresa Giudice Rekindled Their Friendship

Laurita and Giudice rekindled their friendship in February 2023. The pair had lunch in Las Vegas, where Laurita lives, with their respective husbands, Luis “Louie” Ruelas and Christopher Laurita. The former castmates shared pictures taken on the day of their reconciliation on Instagram.

In the caption of Laurita’s post, she clarified that she does not want to rejoin the RHONJ cast. She also asserted that their “friendship rekindling has nothing to do with [their] mutual disdain for Melissa.”

“Teresa and I had a great friendship BEFORE the show and now that all the stress, toxicity, outside influences, and pressures from being on a show together are gone, and life is good for both of us, it is easier to forgive and maintain a friendship,” wrote the mother of two.

Giudice shared details about her reconciliation with Laurita during a March 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She explained that she and Ruelas were headed to Las Vegas because they were going to a Bruno Mars concert. She shared she decided to reach out to Laurita because her stepson Nicholas is autistic, like her son, who is also named Nicholas.

“I did say this, we both have sons, now, she has a Nicholas and I have a Nicholas and they both have autism so I have been thinking about her a lot,” shared the reality television personality.