Melissa Gorga Reveals If She Thinks Feud With Teresa Giudice Will Affect Her RHONJ Career

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga joined the show’s cast during its third season. Throughout her tenure on the series, it has not been unusual for the 43-year-old to be at odds with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. However, their relationship worsened while filming the show’s thirteenth season, which premiered on February 7. As fans are aware, Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, decided to not attend Giudice and her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ August 2022 wedding because of events that transpired during the season 13 finale.

In a March 2023 episode of Bravo personalities Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Melissa discussed her feud with Giudice. During the interview, Arroyave inquired if she worries “that where [her] relationship stand[s] with Teresa is going to affect [her] place on the show?”

Melissa replied, “It possibly could, of course, of course, it could.” She explained that she believed “[the producers] could get to the point where they say ‘I don’t know how we’re going to put these two in a room anymore’ or they are going to put us in a room and say, ‘Don’t speak to each other.'”

“I don’t really think – I have to get through the reunion first and I think that’s the way the producers are thinking as well right now, the executives, they want to get through the reunion,” continued Melissa.

Judge chimed in that she believes Giudice and Melissa need to stay on RHONJ in order for the show to continue.

Melissa Gorga Shared She Does Not Want to Continue Fighting With Teresa Giudice

In a March 7 interview with Extra, Melissa shared that she does not want to continue fighting with Giudice.

“I want to be in the same room, I want to be able to say hello, have my kids feel comfortable, without all of the toxic hate. Are we there right now? No, but I would love to get there,” said Melissa.

She clarified that she does not “need to be best friends” with Giudice. She also shared that she is not interested in faking a relationship with her sister-in-law.

“As I said on the first episode of [season 13], I just want to keep the peace. I’m happy for her. I don’t think we need to fake lunches and fake that we’re besties and fake that we want each other at each other’s birthday parties,” said the mother of three.

Teresa Giudice Shared She Is Not Speaking to the Gorgas

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Giudice shared she does not believe she will be able to reconcile with her brother and sister-in-law.

“Unfortunately, the past 10 years, it’s been heartbreak after heartbreak after heartbreak. And I’m done,” said the Bravo star.

She also shared she does not believe their feud will continue in RHONJ season 14. She explained that she has not been on speaking terms with the Gorgas since August 2022.

“We haven’t spoken since two days before my wedding and that’s it. And listen, unfortunately, what they’ve done to me, it’s like – people don’t know all of it, because I’ve kept my mouth shut for the past 10 years and now I’m done,” said Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Revealed She Would Like to Leave New Jersey

According to People magazine, Giudice shared that she intends to leave New Jersey once her 13-year-old daughter Audriana Giudice finishes her high school career. In a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” the New Jersey native noted that she would like to reside in California, where her podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister lives, as she prefers warm weather.

“Listen, I wanna move by you ’cause like, this weather is so crappy. It was pouring rain this morning and I was just like, ‘Oh my God,’ and then I’m thinking about you, like, ‘Melissa’s in the sunshine, I want to be there with her!'” said the RHONJ star.