Real Housewife & Her Husband Hit With ‘a Gag Order’ From Bravo

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Joe Gorga appeared on the March 18 episode of his wife, Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga,” as reported by Reality Blurb. While recording the podcast episode, the couple, who joined the show’s cast in 2011, took the time to read questions from RHONJ viewers. Melissa shared that she could not answer inquiries regarding the Bravo franchise. Joe explained Bravo requested the RHONJ cast to not make public comments about the show.

“We got a gag order for the first time ever,” said the father of three.

The 48-year-old explained that the request was unusual because they had “never been on a gag order through Bravo” before.

“We’ve never had them say ‘you cannot talk about the show, you cannot talk about anything, you can’t repost anything really about the show.’ It’s something new and we’ll keep it at that,” said the RHONJ personality.

Melissa chimed in that she and her co-stars “all got a little slap on the wrist.”

“People are just getting kooky on social media, there’s a lot of lies, there’s a lot of false narratives out there,” asserted the 44-year-old.

The Envy boutique owner then shared that the RHONJ cast is “not really allowed to discuss the show other than approved pictures [they] are allowed to post.”

“This is the first time ever that it has ever happened to us. And it’s so weird this year, everything is different,” stated the reality television star.

Teresa Giudice Shared She Does Not Believe She Can Mend Her Relationship With the Gorgas

The Gorgas have had issues with Joe’s sister, Teresa Giudice, throughout the show’s thirteenth season, which premiered in February 2023. The couple opted to not be guests at her and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding ceremony on August 6, 2022, because of events that occurred at the season 13 finale. While speaking to Extra in February 2023, Giudice shared she does not believe she will be on good terms with the Gorgas in the near future. She revealed that she would like to focus on “heal[ing]” herself before attempting to mend her relationship with her brother and sister-in-law.

“I need to be around people that are happy for me,” shared Giudice.

Melissa Gorga Asserted that She Is ‘Happy for’ Her Sister-in-Law

In a March 2023 interview with Extra, Melissa asserted she is “happy for” Giudice that she has remarried.

“I want her to be so happy. I want [her daughters] to be happy,” said the 44-year-old.

The “On Display” singer clarified that she believes her relationship with Giudice is “just toxic.” She stated, however, that she would like to be cordial with her sister-in-law.

“I just want to make it better at this point – I want to be able to be in the same room. I want to be able to say hello, have my kids feel comfortable without all of the toxic hate. Are we there right now? No,” said the reality television star.

In a February 2023 appearance on “Sherri,” Melissa spoke about her decision to not be in attendance at Giudice’s wedding ceremony. She shared she believes fans should understand her choice once the entirety of season 13 airs.

“I think that was honestly the best thing for my family at the time. There are some times when you have to say enough is enough and I feel like everyone will see why obviously through the show,” stated Melissa.