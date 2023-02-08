Melissa Gorga Comments on if She & Her Husband Will Watch Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, have been at odds with his sister, Teresa Giudice. The couple chose to not attend the “Skinny Italian” author’s wedding ceremony on August 6, 2022, due to events that transpired during the production of the RHONJ season 13 finale. While speaking to E! News in February 2023, Melissa commented on whether she will watch Giudice wed her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, this season of RHONJ.

“It’s pretty much the finale of our show so I’m sure I will watch it,” stated the 43-year-old.

The mother of three then revealed that she did not know if her husband will be able to tune into RHONJ episodes that feature his sister’s wedding.

“I don’t know if Joe can watch it, it’s hurtful to him if I’m being honest, it’s so sad that he’s her only living relative and somehow he’s not there, you know, it’s just awful the way it went down and how happened, it’s confusing I think for a lot people too. It’s sad so actually I don’t know if he wants to watch it or not because it’s a very sad place for them,” said Melissa.

The RHONJ personality also asserted that viewers will understand her and her husband’s reasoning for not going to Giudice’s wedding once the entirety of season 13 airs.

“There is something that is kind of the icing on the cake that really hurt that we were holding in for most of the season that you’re going to watch,” shared Melissa. “We were doing it for the right reasons for the family because she was getting married because we were like we’re not going to throw a bomb in here right before her wedding, like let’s just let it go, be a bigger person, it’s not hurting us like let it go but when it does come to light then I had to call it out.”

Margaret Josephs Shared She Understood Why the Gorgas Did Not Go to Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

In a February 2023 episode of Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Melissa’s RHONJ castmate Margaret Josephs shared she understood why she and Joe did not attend Giudice’s wedding.

“I wasn’t shocked at all, when everyone sees this season finale, they’ll understand clearly why [Melissa] didn’t go, it’s not shocking at all, I think that everyone will see it play out,” said the reality television personality.

The fashion designer also shared that she did not believe Giudice and the Gorgas will be able to mend their relationship in the near future.

“I never say never, life is very short, anything can happen, we’ll have to see, I don’t think anytime soon,” shared Josephs.

Teresa Giudice Shared She Did Not Believe Margaret Josephs Should Have Attended Her Wedding

After having a contentious relationship in RHONJ season 12, Giudice invited Josephs to her wedding. Josephs attended the ceremony and left during the reception. While speaking to E! News in February 2023, Giudice acknowledged that the fashion designer exited before her wedding ended to be supportive of the Gorgas. She shared that she was “totally fine with it” but noted that she did not believe Josephs should have attended the wedding.

“I mean if she was supporting Melissa, she should have never came at all, like I think that’s what Rachel [Fuda] did, Rachel didn’t come to my wedding,” explained Giudice. “She told me the day before I guess in support of Melissa so I guess that’s what a true friend really does, like not just to try to come, of course, to not miss an epic wedding of the year for a photo opt and then leave, like if you support your friend, she shouldn’t have come at all.”