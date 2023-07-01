Real Housewives Star Announces Major News About Her Son

Meredith Marks shared big news about one of her sons.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star revealed that her 23-year-old son Brooks landed a contract with a prestigious modeling agency – and that the gig is a bit of a tradition for the family.

Meredith Marks Said Her Son Brooks Has Come “Full Circle”

Meredith Marks and her husband Seth have three children — Brooks, Chloe, and Reid — but Brooks is the only one who appears regularly on RHOSLC.

In a June 26, 2023 post to Instagram, the Bravo star shared photos of her son as she announced his big modeling deal. ‘This is so full circle!! Beyond proud of @brooksmarks for signing with @fordmodels 💖💖💖,” she captioned the slideshow. “Our whole family used to model with FORD… some of my favorite photos and memories from my children’s childhood. Get ready for Brooks to re-enter the industry!!! #proudmom.”

In addition to stylish shots of Brooks striking a pose, Meredith’s post included photos from her days as a Ford Model, as well as Chloe and Reid as child models. Most of the photos appeared to be catalog shots.

Fans and friends, including fellow Real Housewives stars Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs, posted congratulatory comments.

When one fan asked, “Where are Seth’s headshots @meredithmarks ?????,” Meredith replied, “Well he only did one shoot for town and country. So he never took headshots lol 💖💖💖.”

Ford Models is one of the most iconic modeling agencies of all time. Founded in 1946 by husband-and-wife team Eileen and Jerry Ford, the agency was once the home of modeling legends such as Lauren Hutton, Brooke Shields, and Naomi Campbell, per Vanity Fair.

Brooks Marks Also Shared His Modeling News With Fans

Brooks also took to Instagram to announce his deal with the famous modeling agency. He posted a slideshow of modeling photos and revealed that he previously modeled for Ford as a child.

“I’m SO excited to announce I signed with @fordmodels 🥳🥳,” Brooks wrote. “I modeled with Ford when I was a toddler and it’s so full circle to join their men’s board. …Can’t wait for u to come on this journey with me ❤️.”

Brooks previously teased the possibility of upcoming modeling work. In a 2020 interview with The Daily Dish, the talked about his post-college plans and said, “A couple modeling agencies have reached out wanting to work with me, which was really exciting.”

His mom has also talked about his passion for being in the spotlight. In 2021, she told the “In the Know” podcast that Brooks was actually in a Broadway play when he was seven years old. In 2020, Brooks launched his own fashion line, per Paper magazine.

“He’s always been drawn to this world so to speak and you know he did a lot of modeling and stuff like that over the years,” Meredith said. “I have always thought he has this je ne sais quoi about him, you know, but I had no idea how that would come across.”

“He’s my baby that’s all, to me that’s it,” the Real Housewives star added. “I don’t see it in any other way but I’m very proud of him. I will say he’s an amazing, amazing kid and a really kind soul, soft soul. So supportive beyond anything anyone could comprehend.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Sings ‘We Are Family’ With Sisters Kim & Kyle in Aspen