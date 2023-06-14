Fans Can’t Get Over Milania Giudice’s Adorable Relationship With Louie Ruelas’ Son

Fans of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” have seen a lot of bad blood with Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga, but her marriage to Louie Ruelas has produced a happier connection.

After Giudice married Ruelas in August 2022, her four daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana gained stepsiblings Louie Jr., 19, and Nicholas, 22, from Ruelas’ first marriage to Marissa DiMartino, per In Touch Weekly. And while all of the Giudice girls seem to like having new brothers, middle daughter Milania has a special connection with Nicholas Ruelas.

Teresa Giudice previously told Us Weekly that blending the families was “ an adjustment,” especially because her stepson has special needs. “Louie’s older son has autism, so that’s an adjustment for our family,” the RHONJ OG said in 2022. “[We’re] doing a lot of charity work for the autism foundation. The girls are so amazing with him. … We love and adore him.”

Milania Giudice Has a Special Bond With Nicholas Ruelas

At age 17, Milania Giudice is closer in age to her stepfather’s younger son, Louie Jr., but she appears to have a special bond with Nicholas. For Nicholas’ 22nd birthday, she posted a series of photos to honor him. In one photo, Milania, who wore a newsprint-patterned pantsuit, posed with her arm around her older brother. She was seen giving him a hug in another photo before the family headed to the MetLife stadium for a concert.

Milania captioned the post to say the clan was “celebrating” Nick. “I’m so happy to call you my brother you are such an amazing, sweet soul & i love you so much🫶🏻 i’ll always be here for you nick keep shining ✨” she wrote.

Fans commented on the step-siblings’ special bond.

“Love your relationship with nick it makes me tear up every time,” one follower wrote.

“Miliana you have a beautiful heart. God bless you and your brother Nick. This melted my heart,” another added.

“You are such an amazing young woman!! I absolutely adore the love you have for your new brother!!”a third fan wrote.

“As a mom with a special needs son, thank you, Milania. It helps me to know that there are young people out there who are inclusive and kind. ❤️,” added another.

Milania Giudice Danced With Nicholas at the Concert

Milania also posted a Tik Tok from Nicholas’s birthday concert, which was Ed Sheeran’s show at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. In the clip, the RHONJ daughter danced with her stepbrother as Sheeran performed his song “Shape of You.”

Milania and her family also volunteered at the 2023 New Jersey Auesome Carnival, where they showed support for Nicholas and other special needs adults and children.

“Milania Giudice has turned out to be an admirable young lady. She really needs to consider a future working with kids with special needs,” came a comment on The Bravo Chicks Instagram account.

The new clips of Milania and Nicholas come one year after they walked hand in hand together as the family attended a Coldplay concert to celebrate Nicholas’ 21st birthday.

READ NEXT: Melissa Gorga Shades Teresa Giudice Following RHONJ Reunion