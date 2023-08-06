Original RHOBH Husband Blames Show For Escalating Divorce

An original husband from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” said the Bravo reality show expedited his marital problems. In a July 2023 interview, RHOBH season 1 star Dr. Paul Nassif said his 10-year marriage to Adrienne Maloof suffered during filming for the show, which premiered in 2010.

In an interview with E! News, Nassif, who went on to star in the reality show “Botched,” said he would never do a reality show with his family again.

“I don’t think I’d ever do something like that again, especially if look at my background with this,” Nassif told the outlet in July 2023. “I think being on a reality show, it did speed up our demise and divorce.

Paul Nassif Said His Relationship With Adrienne Maloof Is Better Now

Maloof was a main cast member starting in the first season of RHOBH alongside Lisa Vanderpump, Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, and Kim and Kyle Richards. Early on, fans met her plastic surgeon husband and their three sons Gavin, Christian, and Collin. But Maloof and her husband often playfully butted heads on camera.

“If @DrPaulNassif and I had a spin off show called ‘The Bickersons’ would you watch it??” Maloof tweeted in 2011, per BravoTV.com.

The couple’s problems escalated and their split was a storyline in the third season of the Bravo reality show. Maloof ultimately refused to attend the RHOBH season 3 reunion.

“Adrienne Maloof’s final act as Housewife is not showing up tonight,” Bravo host Andy Cohen famously said during the reunion taping in 2013.

According to People, Maloof and Nassif’s divorce became ugly behind the scenes, and it included a nasty custody battle over their three kids. Nassif accused Maloof of “violent” and “toxic’” behavior, while the RHOBH alum alleged that her ex-husband had a violent temper and was irresponsible with their kids.

While speaking with E! News in July 2023, Nassif admitted that he and his ex were not meant to be – even without Bravo’s cameras around. “I think [a divorce] was going to happen anyway, eventually,” he admitted.

While Maloof has not remarried, Nassif married Brittany Pattakos in 2019, per BravoTV.com, and he shares a toddler daughter, Paulina, with her.

But he now also shares a friendly co-parenting relationship with Maloof. “I’ve talked to her at least probably five, six times a week, which is a good thing for our kids,” he told E!

Maloof previously told “Life After Bravo” that she is now “very good friends” with her ex-husband after working through their issues in counseling.

“We really worked hard, we worked at it, to make things right for our children,” she said in 2020, per E! News. “We both had to learn how to be adults for our children.”

Paul Nassif Previously Said His Marriage Had Problems Before His Wife Joined RHOBH

While he does point to The Real Housewives for speeding up the end of his marriage to Maloof, Nassif previously said the foundation of the relationship was already cracked before the two joined the Bravo reality show.

“If you already have some cracks, it makes the cracks a little deeper, maybe. That might be the way to look at it,” he told Hollywood Life in 2019. “We had conflicts in the beginning, which everyone knew that.”

