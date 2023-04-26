‘American Idol’ Alum Confirms She Was Asked to Join RHOBH

An “American Idol” veteran said she has been approached to be on the Real Housewives.

In an April 2023 interview with Page Six, “Idol” OG Paula Abdul said she has been asked to join the Bravo reality franchise “many, many times.” Abdul, 60, made her comments while attending a fundraiser for Homeless Not Toothless, a charity close to several “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars.

Paula Abdul Confirmed She Has Been Asked to Join RHOBH Specifically

In the interview, Abdul confirmed that she has been asked to join “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but coyly added, “And some other franchises, too. … I’m not gonna tell you [which].” The choreographer also noted that she has been friends with a lot of Real Housewives cast members for years but isn’t sure if she’d want to take things to the next level with reality TV cameras.

“As much as I am absolutely the biggest fan and I love watching, it’s a lot of drama,” she added.

But Abdul has been courted by Bravo in the past. In 2007, she starred in the short-lived Bravo reality show “Hey, Paula,” which aired for seven episodes, per IMDb.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she told Andy Cohen she regretted doing the show. According to PopCrush, after Cohen asked her, “What is one thing from ‘Hey, Paula’ that you wish the cameras did not capture?,” Abdul replied, “Ninety-five percent, It’s always a life lesson…Think twice before deciding to do a show called ‘Hey, Paula.’”

Paula Abdul Posed With the RHOBH Cast

Abdul’s friendships with several Real Housewives stars is well known. She is especially close to Kathy Hilton, who joined the RHOBH as a “friend” for two seasons. According to The Daily Mail. Abdul attended the Hilton’s annual Christmas party in 2022 and even joined the socialite’s daughter, Paris, in the DJ booth.

Abdul also told Page Six that her pal Hilton has always been “quirky” and is “a natural for reality TV,” but she stopped short of saying they ever talk about their days as Bravolebs.

Given her friendship with several RHOBH stars, it’s not a huge surprise that Abdul was on hand for the Homeless Not Toothless event. The charity, which provides free dental care to those in need, was part of a storyline on the 12th season of the Bravo reality show when Kemsley hosted an event to bring attention to the work the organization does. Hilton’s confusion over the charity’s name was part of one of the funniest scenes on the most recent season of the Bravo reality show.

But while Abdul was at the 2023 Homeless Not Toothless event — and even posed with the RHOBH cast — Hilton herself did not attend the fundraiser, which had Bravo’s cameras on hand. Co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff Minkoff told Radar Online she’s not sure Hilton will be back after last season’s rocky ending.

“She hasn’t [filmed with us ] yet but we’re halfway [done filming the season] or something like that,” Minkoff said. “Yeah. Here’s the thing. I don’t know [if she’ll be back].”

