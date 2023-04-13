Reza Farahan Thinks Kyle Richards Is Not Being Truthful

“Shahs of Sunset” star Reza Farahan has shared his thoughts about “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards’ recent weight loss. According to Reality Blurb, Farahan revealed he believes the “Little House on the Prairie” star has taken peptides to change her physique during an April 2023 interview on Logo Spill. The publication reported that Richards has been adamant that she has not tried semaglutide peptide therapy to reach her fitness goals.

In the Logo Spill interview, Farahan acknowledged that he stated that Richards is “the most overrated” Housewife during a January 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“That’s who I actually believe is an overrated Housewife,” said the 49-year-old. “Sorry Kyle, you’re beautiful, the Ozempic is working, girl. She looks good. She has made deals with people… I don’t care what she says. Star Jones also said she lost all the weight from Pilates, and she lost her job on ‘The View.’ We can say whatever we want to say, but she’s 50 plus.”

Farahan went on to say that he thinks Richards’ RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne also has taken Ozempic.

“Her and Erika Jayne are clearly either flying to Puerto Vallarta and going to that pharmacy on the way to the good resorts in Punta Mita or their doctor here is prescribing them Ozempic. That’s it. I’m telling you, you know they are on it,” asserted the “Shahs of Sunset” personality.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Weight Loss in February 2023

Richards has taken issue with the claims that she used Ozempic. While speaking to Extra in February 2023, the 54-year-old shared that she found the allegations frustrating. She also asserted that she has lost weight by making changes to her diet and working out every day.

“I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I’m up every day 5: 30, 6 am… I’m in the gym for two hours,” asserted the mother of four. “I really put a lot of effort into my diet, exercise, and taking care of myself so when people like to think I took the easy way out it really is frustrating to me. And really sometimes I’ll turn my cheek the other way and ignore it. But no, I worked really hard and it really bothers me. I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people, so don’t think I took the easy way out.”

The RHOBH star also noted that she began to change her diet and exercise routine in July 2022.

“I decided in July okay this is it and I was just eating really, really well and I was exercising every single day and not missing and no alcohol. And you know, sleeping very early and waking up every early and hitting the gym for two hours a day,” shared the “Halloween” actress.

Margaret Josephs Disclosed She Has Been Prescribed Semaglutide Medication

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs disclosed that she has taken a “little cocktail of peptides” to help her lose 22 pounds during a February 2023 appearance on the“Two Ts In A Pod” podcast. She noted, however, that she was not specifically prescribed Ozempic, but rather another “version of a semaglutide.”

“[My doctor] does his own mixture, one is for your muscle mass to maintain muscle mass, one is for joints, whatever ails you, so his is more of a wellness thing, mine is a big combination that I’ve been doing since April [2022],” said Josephs.

The RHONJ star also shared that she regularly exercises.

“I do the Peloton, I walk, I do things like that,” said Josephs.