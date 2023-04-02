RHOBH Personality Shares Information About Annemarie Wiley

Fans of the hit Bravo series “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will be introduced to a new cast member named Annemarie Wiley during its thirteenth season, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. While recording the March 30 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave revealed that she is friends with Wiley. She explained that her son, Cruz plays on a year-round flag football team coached by Wiley’s husband, former NFL player Marcellus Wiley.

“We are pals, she is one of those — because football now — I mean parents now, they are different than me. Like I’m one of those people when I’m in the stands, I like scream for my kids, I’m like ‘Let’s go!’ And other people are like ‘oh everyone’s a winner, and blah, blah, blah.’ Annemarie is like cool and fun and like us, like we’re always rooting for our kids,” explained Arroyave.

The former RHOBH star also shared that Wiley is “super into fitness,” “outspoken,” and works as a nurse anesthesiologist.

In addition, Arroyave theorized that the mother of three will be “a full-time Housewife” in the show because she used diamond emoji in social media posts.

“I can say if I was going back as ‘a friend of ‘or if I was going on as ‘a friend of,’ I wouldn’t put diamonds, I think that a diamond symbolizes a diamond,” asserted the 41-year-old.

Arroyave also suggested she believes Marcellus will be entertaining on the Bravo franchise.

“What I love about Marcellus is he is a no-filter type guy,” shared the mother of three.

Kyle Richards Shared How She Is Feeling About Season 13

In a March 2023 Extra interview, alongside her husband, Mauricio Umansky, RHOBH personality Kyle Richards shared information about filming the show’s upcoming season. She disclosed she is “feeling better than [she] was after the [season 12] reunion,” where she had emotional conversations with former RHOBH star Lisa Rinna and her sister, Kathy Hilton.

“It took me a while to recover from that. But I’m feeling good going into season 13, which we just started,” shared the “Halloween” star.

She then noted she is “going to have to delete everything from last season because it was honestly very painful,” seemingly in reference to her falling out with Hilton. The mother of four then shared she is “just hoping for a better time” during season 13. She also asserted that she “care[s] about all” her RHOBH castmates.

“Of course, it’s always drama but I want to have some fun too – I don’t think I had any fun last season, I can’t think of one time actually,” stated the 54-year-old with a laugh.

Umansky chimed in that he believes his wife has successfully handled any difficulties she has faced while starring on RHOBH.

“She’s awesome she just handles everything she’s such a pro. The way she handles everything she’s just great,” said the real estate broker.

Sutton Stracke Does Not Believe Season 13 Will Be Boring Without Lisa Rinna

Richards’ castmate Sutton Stracke also shared information about RHOBH season 13 during a March 2023 interview with Access Hollywood. She noted that former stars like Denise Richards and Kim Richards will be featured in the new episodes.

“It’s fun to have friends kind of jump in and support us and it’s great,” said the fashion designer.

The Georgia native also asserted that she does not believe the show will suffer without Rinna’s presence.

“No, we’re all dynamic women, so we are all not boring,” stated Stracke.