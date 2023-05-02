RHONJ Stars Show Off Jaw-Dropping Season 13 Reunion Looks: PHOTOS

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” went full glam for the season 13 reunion taping. The highly anticipated reunion was taped on April 20, 2023, in New York City with host Andy Cohen, per BravoTV.com.

Stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, and newcomers Danielle Cabral, Jenn Fessler, and Rachel Fuda gathered to talk about the volatile season, but it was their outfits that had fans talking once the photos of the reunion looks were released.

Take a look:

Teresa Giudice Was All Aglow in Yellow

On her Instagram page, Teresa Giudice shared a photo of her posed in a sheer yellow Wade Allyn gown that featured a bustier top and train. The RHONJ OG credited Priscilla Distasio and Lina Kidis for her hair and makeup.

Commenters thought Giudice looked like a princess — even a Disney one.

“You look like BELLE,” wrote Giudice’s daughter Milania, in reference to the “Beauty and the Beast” beauty.

“Yes my queen you look so fabulous and beautiful and queen and miss you,” wrote “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan.

Melissa Gorga Wore a Blue Sequined Gown

Melissa Gorga also showed off her reunion outfit, which was a hooded, sequin blue mermaid-style gown. She credited the Walter Collection for her look. “It’s giving superwoman,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “Which is what I feel like after this reunion🫶🏼 .”

“The first photo had me double-take. I thought it was JLo,” one commenter wrote of Gorga’s look.

Margaret Josephs Was Bold in a Blue

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs was also decked out in blue, with a fringed blue skirted gown from Marchesa Fashion. The “Caviar Dreams and Tuna Fish Budget” author wore her hair pulled up into a tight bun and she also rocked a diamond necklace. “Queen of the castle vibes 😜👑#RHONJ,” she captioned her post.

“That dress is gorgeous! You look amazing! Are you sure this isn’t from the MET Gala last night?” one fan asked.

Dolores Catania Wore a Light Purple Dress

RHONJ star Dolores Catania also slayed in a light lavender dress with a sheer, tulle train which she tagged from Jovani, paired with Rene Caovilla shoes. She also wore earrings from JM Jewels, the jewelry store owned by her co-star Jennifer Aydin’s brother.

“Dot Dot Dot period 😛 🔥 🔥 I be over here like 😊😊😊😊😊😊,” wrote Catania’s boyfriend Paul Connell.

Jennifer Aydin Wore Royal Blue

Jennifer Aydin went for a royal blue dress with silver embellishments and a cape. She tagged Estrada Twins for the dress and Christian Louboutin for her shoes.

The Bravo star also wore dangling diamond earrings and glitzy bracelets, which she credited to JM Jewels and Chanel. “Can’t hold it back anymore! #letitGo! #RHONJ #reunion #comingsoon💙” she wrote.

“Move on over people! Jennifer SLAYdin is comin in hottt 🥵🔥👏,” came one comment.

Jackie Goldschneider Wore a Purple Dress

“Friend” of the cast, Jackie Goldschneider, stunned in a bright purple gown from The Sei. She paired the dress with Jimmy Choo shoes and earrings from Paco Rabanne. “Purplelicious 💜 #RHONJ @bravotv,” she captioned her photo.

“Giving me Elle woods vibes. Looking 🔥 as usual 😘,” one commenter wrote.

Rachel Fuda Made Her Debut in Belle Yellow

She has to log a few more seasons to get to Giudice’s level, but newcomer Rachel Fuda went all out with a gold satin gown that was also very Belle-like. “Princess Belle could never 👑🥀💛 #RHONJ @bravotv,” she captioned the post.

“Def giving modern day Belle vibes,” one commenter wrote.

Jenn Fessler Wore Yellow Satin

Jenn Fessler also went for the gold with a satin gown. She posted a thank you to all of her “magicians” for the glowing look and tagged her dress from Bronx and Banco.

“And that’s how you get Tony Soprano! 😉🔥,” a fan wrote in reference to Fessler’s confession that she once hooked up with actor James Gandolfini.

Danielle Cabral Posed Proudly in Purple

Newcomer Danielle Cabral made a majestic reunion debut in a strapless lace-fronted purple gown from Diane & Company. She also tagged Zemer Jewels for her jewelry and gave her spray tan place, Bronze Agent NJ, a shout-out. She also tagged her husband, Nate, as her “arm candy” for the reunion night.

“I. DID. NOT. COME. TO. PLAY💥No crumbs left 🫰,” she captioned her photo.

“I love it! That hairstyle is my fav on you! Giving me Britney Spears vibe,” one commenter wrote of Cabral’s look.

RHONJ Fans Reacted to the Season 13 Reunion Looks

It’s no surprise that RHONJ fans had a lot to say about the cast’s overall reunion looks. While many dubbed Giudice the “queen” of the reunion, others didn’t like any of the looks.

“Disney Princess colors,” one commenter wrote.

“Margaret’s dress is the only one not giving Dynasty vibes,” another added.

“Not shaming but serious question: is the goal for all reunion looks ‘dancing with the stars?’” another RHONJ fan asked.

