Highly Anticipated Bravo Reboot Gets Release Date

“The Real Housewives of New York City” is back – with an all-new cast. On Monday, May 1, 2023, Bravo confirmed the big news via an Instagram post that announced the show will officially return on July 16, 2023, at 9 p.m.

The last season of RHONY aired in 2021 and starred Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams, and Luann de Lesseps, but none of them will appear on RHONY’s 14 season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Were Told to ‘Start Spreading the News’

Bravo’s Instagram teaser featured a video of an apple being snatched by a red-fingernailed fan. “Start spreading the news. #RHONY Season 14 premieres July 16th! ✨🍎✨,” came the caption.

Bravo host Andy Cohen was among the first to comment. The “Watch What Happens Live” host posted an apple and heart emoji. A few commenters made it clear that they are not happy with the direction the show has taken.

“Andy, give the people what we want, this isn’t it!!! #bringbacktheogs,” one commenter wrote.

“We want, Bethenny. Luann. Ramona. Sonja. Dorinda. Jill. Alex,” another wrote in reference to the show’s original cast members.

The new RHONY cast was announced at BravoCon and will include newcomers Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

When the cast was first announced, Cohen told Entertainment Tonight that producers looked for a group of real friends “who were actually connected” and had “interesting jobs. “Their energy and humor is great,” he said of the cast in October 2022.

But originally announced newbie Lizzy Savetsky quit the show after filming early scenes. In a November 2022 Instagram post, the Jewish activist and influencer wrote that she “was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks” while filming the Bravo reality show. “As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family,” she wrote.

Andy Cohen has admitted that the new cast will take some getting used to for longtime fans, but he noted that the new cast members are like the OGs in certain ways.” The things that they are arguing about are as ridiculous as early RHONY,” he said at BravoCon, per Deadline, but added that it will still be “a different show.”

“Everyone is going to compare it to RHONY, which was so perfect,” he admitted. “I hope this is perfect in a totally different way.”

The RHONY Legacy Series is Still in Limbo

When announcing the RHONY revamp in early 2022, Cohen also announced that there would be a second “legacy” series featuring veteran cast members. There were rumors that the “short list” for the reboot was rumored to include Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and Jill Zarin, according to Page Six .

But plans for the show stalled amid cast negotiations and there were rumors that the idea had been scrapped. In January 2023, Cohen tweeted to fans, “Don’t believe everything you read #RHONYLegacy.”

In April 2023, Page Six reported that Bravo executives decide to revamp the idea to be more like a ‘Real Housewives” Ultimate Girls Trip” series that just included women from RHONY. The show will be filmed over a short period of time instead of months like a regular Real Housewives show. A source told Page Six that de Lesseps. Medley, Morgan, and Kelly Bensimon have all been given contracts for the new show.

