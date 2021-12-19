RHOSLC Fans React to Show’s Blatant Fast Food Placement

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” are reacting to the show’s blatant product placement of fast food items.

On the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, Whitney Rose and her family were shown with huge bags of Chipotle take-out, while Jen Shah and her husband Sharrieff said prayers over boxes of Popeye’s chicken before digging in.

The Queens of Bravo Twitter fan account even shared an image from the episode that also included Lisa Barlow downing fast food in her car. A caption noted that “The “RHOSLC’s relationship with fast food/product placement” is “endlessly fascinating and relatable.”

Fans Reacted to the Fast Food Fiesta

In a series of comments on social media, RHOSLC fans questioned the scenes that blatantly feature fast food. Some commenters wondered if all of the fast food is a product placement deal between Bravo and the restaurant chains, while others said the junk food is a “Utah thing.”

“We don’t drink alcohol or do drugs. Let us eat copious amounts of take out and drink our weight in Diet Coke every day,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“I am thinking that #RHOSLC is just one long fast food commercial. I mean, seriously?!? So much drive thru/takeout. Chipotle & Popeyes getting lots of play,” another fan on Twitter.

Others zeroed in on Jen Shah’s fast food scene.

“Not Jen praying on POPEYES,” a commenter cracked.

“Right!!! That’s exactly what I said when Jennifer literally showing off the Popeyes logo,” another agreed.

Other viewers revealed that they craved fast food – and went out to get it – after the “Real Housewives” episode aired.

Lisa Barlow Has Been Vocal About Her Love for Junk Food

Lisa Barlow, in particular, has been filmed eating fast food meals and talking about it on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” In a Reddit thread, some fans questioned how Barlow stays so thin given her high-fat diet, while others accused her of eating junk food on camera in an attempt to appear “relatable” to viewers. The very first episode of the Bravo reality show featured Barlow hitting Sonic, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s to feed her family.

“I never really thought about my eating habits or my restaurant choices,” Barlow told The Cut in a recent interview. “When we went to the drive-through in season one, that was just us being us.”

Barlow revealed that while she has a “sophisticated palette,” she’s down for a McDonald’s Sausage McMuffin or a Cheesy Gordita Crunch from Taco Bell any time. She also noted the best fountain Diet Coke is “Sonic all the way with its pebble ice.”

The Vida Tequila founder went so far as to say if her “last meal” could consist of items from fast food joints, she would choose a hotdog from Freddy’s, fries from Burger King, coleslaw from KFC, and her Sonic Diet Coke.

She has also repeatedly admitted that she does not cook—at all.

“I don’t cook; I don’t make [my kids] breakfast in the morning,” Barlow said in one RHOSLC episode, per BravoTV.com. “I think we’ve sat at the dinner table 10 times, in our whole life. I’m not going to change for anybody else. I like the way I am.”

