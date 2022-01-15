RHOSLC Stars Roasted For Tacky Reunion Dresses: PHOTOS

Andy Cohen may have spoken too soon.

The Bravo host recently told Vanity Fair that in the early days of the Real Housewives franchise, the ladies did not know how to dress.

“If you look at the first few years of reunions, Orange County, Atlanta, and New York, they were basically wearing – I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party,” Cohen told the outlet (via People). “I think it was more what they might wear to a PTA meeting.”

Nearly 15 years and 11 cities later, Cohen said the Real Housewives’ fashion game has really “amped up” and fans love “seeing what they wear now.” “They were meant to be aspirational, and that’s what they are,” he said of the Housewives stars.

But fans are begging to differ based on the latest looks from the ladies of newbie franchise Salt Lake City. After stars Meredith Marks, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Jennie Nguyen showed off their looks for the recently taped “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion, fans had a lot to say—and not in a good way.

Fans Slammed Heather Gay’s Bridal Shop Look & Meredith Marks’ Feathered Sleeves

As photos of the RHOSLC reunion looks hit social media, fans reacted to the cast’s “terrible” jewel-toned outfits, several of which featured feathery embellishments.

“Was the theme ‘dress you worst?’” one Instagram commenter asked.

“I think theme was ‘dress like an exotic bird’ and they nailed it,” another cracked.

“I’ve never seen a cast look a hot mess collectively before,” a third commenter noted.

“What a great szn they had. why ruin it with these reunion looks,” another chimed in. “Im shocked. i was almost in tears.”

“I know they’re ice queens, but burn all these looks please,” another fan wrote.

Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Jen Shah received some of the most brutal comments. According to The Sun, one viewer described Gay as looking like “the mother of the bride” in her gown. Another fan found Heather Gay’s off-shoulder blue number on the David’s Bridal website with a price tag of $150.

Others zeroed in on Marks’ light blue, feather-trimmed pantsuit. One commenter noted that her pants were ill-fitting and creased, while others accused her of looking like a Muppet due to her feathery sleeves

“The tailoring on Meredith’s outfit is shocking. Someone don’t love her,” one commenter wrote. Another viewer begged Marks to “pls stop with the feathers.”

Jen Shah Clapped Back at Critics of Her Dress

Jen Shah’s feather-embellished purple dress also caught the eye of fans. After a social media user accused Shah’s outfit of being inspired by the villainous Yzma from the Disney film “The Emperor’s New Groove,” the RHOSLC star clapped back to set the record straight.

In a screenshot shared on the Comments By Bravo Instagram account, Shah replied, “It was actually [Cardi B] but I wouldn’t expect you to know that.”

Shah will be under the microscope for more than just her dress when the reunion episodes air on Bravo. Shah’s arrest by federal agents amid fraud charges and her ensuing legal drama was a huge part of the second season of the Bravo reality show, so Cohen likely grilled her extensively at the RHOSLC reunion taping.

