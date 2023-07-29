RHONY Star Criticized for Comments About Co-Star in Sneak Peek Scene: VIDEO

Fans of the “Real Housewives of New York City” spoke out after a sneak peek clip from the season 14 episode “Two Truths and No Shakshuka” was released online.

In the clip, which was set during a girls’ trip to Erin Lichy’s house in the Sag Harbor area of the Hamptons, several cast members were upset with co-star Jenna Lyons for sneaking out in the middle of the night to sleep at her own home down the road.

But when Sai De Silva issued an age-related rant about the 55-year-old former J. Crew president in a confessional, some fans thought she went too far.

Fans Reacted to a Clip of the RHONY Cast Confronting Jenna Lyons For Leaving the Girls’ Trip

In an RHONY sneak peek shared by the Queens of Bravo fan account, Lyons was seen returning to Lichy’s home after skipping out during a cast sleepover. When she noted that she didn’t sleep great due to an “insane” storm, Lichy pointed out there was no storm at her house. Cast members Ubah Hassan and Sai DeSilva questioned why Lyons left Lichy’s house to begin with.

Lyons explained that she left because she had a 6:30 call in the morning, needed her sleep, and didn’t want to kill their “vibe.”

Hassan called the move “rude” because Lichy had given Lyons the best guest room. “I mean, I’m sleeping in a children’s room with a crib,” De Silva chimed in.

Lyons went on to say that when she tried to sleep upstairs at Lichy’s house, the music was too loud as her co-stars partied below her room. Lichy pointed out it was only 10 p.m.

“Jenna is acting like a geriatric,” Da Silva said in a confessional. “It’s not a senior citizen home. Step out, grandma. Step out…. Granny’s sleepy guys, lower the music!”

Fans took to social media to comment on the clip – and call out De Silva for shaming Lyons during her ”grade school level confessional.”

“Ooof the age shaming,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“The geriatric comment was the line for me,” second commenter wrote. “It was a disgustingly rude comment,” another agreed.

“I’m on Jenna’s side one million percent,” another wrote. “Craving quality sleep is not weird. It’s good for you. The ‘grandma’ stuff is bulls***.”

“The whole ageism thing just isn’t cool. Like all the other isms, it’s not okay,” another chimed in.

Others felt that Lyons doesn’t fit in with the rest of the cast because she is 10 to 20 years older than her co-stars. Lichy and Brynn Whitfield are both 36 years old, Hassan is 39, DeSilva is 42, and Jessel Taank is 43, per Distractify.

In a now-expired Instagram story posted on July 25, 2023, De Silva said that she likes to be “sarcastic” and looks at herself as “comic relief” on the Bravo reality show. “I’m here to entertain, like, this is entertaining,” she said of her antics during the girls’ trip.

The influencer added that RHONY fans can “get very touchy.”

Jenna Lyons Said Sai De Silva Stays ‘True’ to Herself

Lyons has spoken a little bit about being the oldest cast member on the rebooted version of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City.” In an interview with W magazine, she admitted that “being more experienced and being older, it doesn’t give you anything other than just more fear.”

And while she hesitated to name which cast members she bonded with the most during the first season, she did say that she “deeply” admires and respects all of her co-stars. She even paid a compliment to De Silva.

“Sai has done incredibly well in the way that she’s managed to stay very true to herself,” Lyons said. “She has a very elevated perception of her in the industry that she wants to maintain, but she’s very honest and real.”

